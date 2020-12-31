Latest News
Jalalabad journalist reports on death without realizing its his brother-in-law
A radio journalist in Nangarhar, Sardar Ajmal Bawar, on Thursday reported on the death of a rickshaw driver, killed in an IED explosion, without realizing it was his brother-in-law.
The explosion happened in PD1 in Jalalabad city when the rickshaw driver hit a roadside mine near Bagh-e-Zanana.
Bawar posted news about the incident, along with a photograph on his Facebook page, without realizing the victim was a close relative.
When he found out, he said: “I lost my brother in law who was like my brother. And I was writing about the death of Ehsan (his brother in law).”
Bawar also stated:” May Allah destroy the enemies of this land. My brother-in-law, martyred in today’s landmine blast.”
Bawar lives in Jalalabad city and works for Safa FM Radio, a local radio station.
At least two public order policemen were also wounded in Thursday morning’s explosion.
No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Details sketchy on casualties among Afghan forces in Wardak operation
Maidan Wardak police said Thursday the Taliban suffered heavy casualties as a result of a military operation by Afghan forces in Jalrez district of the province on Wednesday night.
According to Allah Dad Fadaei, Maidan Wardak police chief, at least 16 Taliban were killed in the operation.
He also confirmed that two Humvee tanks belonging to Afghan security forces were targeted during clashes.
However he did not give details about casualties among Afghan security forces but did say an investigation into this was underway.
The Taliban meanwhile claimed to have killed at least 25 Afghan soldiers, including two commanders.
This claim has not yet been confirmed nor rejected by Afghan security officials.
Photographs released by the Taliban show at least one Afghan military Humvee to be totally destroyed.
Staff from President’s office targeted in Kabul explosion
The Office of the President has confirmed one of its staff vehicles was targeted in an early morning IED explosion in Kabul city, leaving one employee dead and another wounded.
According to Fazel Fazly, the Director General for the Administrative Office of the President of Afghanistan, the Toyota Corolla targeted in Thursday’s explosion had belonged to the office and their staff members had been targeted.
He said: “Two of our employees, Jawid Wali, deputy director of the advisory affairs department, and their driver, Haji Bahramuddin, were targeted by a magnetic mine.”
Fazly confirmed Bahramuddin had died in the explosion while Wali was wounded.
“The enemies of Afghanistan have become so humiliated and powerless that they make no distinction between civilian and military goals and have declared war against all Afghans,” he said.
The explosion happened at about 8am Thursday in the Chehelsetoon area in PD7, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Paramarz confirmed earlier.
This is the latest in a string of IED explosions and targeted attacks against civilians in the capital in recent months.
Not only re government employees being targeted but assassinations of public figures including civil society activists and media workers have also been on the rise.
One killed, two wounded in early morning IED explosion
At least one person was killed and two others wounded in an early morning IED explosion in Kabul city Thursday, police confirmed.
According to Ferdaws Paramarz, Kabul police spokesman, the incident happened at about 8am in PD7 in Chehelsetoon area.
A magnetic IED was detonated against the vehicle which is believed to have been a government car.
However the identities of the victims have not yet been released.
This latest incident comes amid a spate of targeted attacks and killings against civilians in the capital in recent months.
Not only are government employees being targeted but assassinations of public figures including civil society activists and media workers have also been on the rise.
