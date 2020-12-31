Jalalabad journalist reports on death without realizing its his brother-in-law

(Last Updated On: December 31, 2020)

A radio journalist in Nangarhar, Sardar Ajmal Bawar, on Thursday reported on the death of a rickshaw driver, killed in an IED explosion, without realizing it was his brother-in-law.

The explosion happened in PD1 in Jalalabad city when the rickshaw driver hit a roadside mine near Bagh-e-Zanana.

Bawar posted news about the incident, along with a photograph on his Facebook page, without realizing the victim was a close relative.

When he found out, he said: “I lost my brother in law who was like my brother. And I was writing about the death of Ehsan (his brother in law).”

Bawar also stated:” May Allah destroy the enemies of this land. My brother-in-law, martyred in today’s landmine blast.”

Bawar lives in Jalalabad city and works for Safa FM Radio, a local radio station.

At least two public order policemen were also wounded in Thursday morning’s explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.