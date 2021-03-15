Latest News
Jailed French tourist in Iran faces spying charge
French tourist Benjamin Briere, who was arrested in Iran 10 months ago, faces charges of “spying and propaganda against the system”, one of his lawyers told Reuters on Monday, at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and the West.
The revelation comes as the United States and European parties to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, including France, are trying to restore the pact that was abandoned in 2018 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump, Reuters reported.
U.S. President Joe Biden has offered to join European countries in talks to revive the accord, but Tehran says Washington should first lift sanctions imposed in 2018 by Trump.
“On Sunday, he (Briere) was charged with two counts of espionage and propaganda against the Islamic Republic,” his lawyer Saeid Dehghan said, adding that Briere faces a long-term jail sentence.
Dehghan told Reuters the 35-year-old had been arrested after flying a helicam in the desert near the Turkmenistan-Iran border.
“His last defense was taken yesterday. His spying charges is because of taking pictures in forbidden areas,” Dehghan said.
“He is in the Vakilabad prison in the city of Mashhad. His health is good and he has access to his lawyers and also he benefits from consular protection and the French embassy officials have been in regular contact with him.”
Iran’s judiciary was not available to comment. France has yet to comment on Briere’s charges. Last month, France’s foreign ministry confirmed that a French citizen was being held in Iran and said it was monitoring the situation.
“Although the French government is pursuing Briere’s case, I am concerned that any delay in comprehensive follow-up will further complicate the case,” Dehghan said.
The lawyer said Briere has been charged with “propaganda against the system” because of a post on social media, in which he said “the hijab is mandatory” in the Islamic Republic of Iran, but not in other Islamic countries.
“My colleagues and I believe that these charges are false and baseless, but we have to wait for the judge to conduct a full investigation in the next few days and announce his verdict,” Dehghan said.
A person close to his family told Reuters last month that Briere, who works in the events industry, had traveled to Iran by van from France.
Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners in recent years, mostly on espionage charges.
Rights activists have accused Iran of arresting dual nationals and foreigners to try to win concessions from other countries. Tehran denies it holds people for political reasons and has accused many of the foreigners in its jails of espionage.
Peace talks should rotate among countries: Afghan envoy
Afghan peace talks in Doha should be rotated to other venues, Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Javid Ahmad said in an interview with Reuters.
Ahmad told Reuters peace talks should not be held in one fixed location, but rotate among venues in Europe, Asia, the Middle East or Afghanistan itself.
The Taliban, which opened an office in Qatar in 2013, was too “comfortable” there, he said. “We want the Taliban to get out of their comfort zone.”
“The Qataris could have used its role as a host to play a more active and decisive role in pushing the Taliban to reduce violence or declare a ceasefire,” Ahmad said.
“They have not properly used their leverage, as a host to the Taliban …, to push the group’s leaders to declare a ceasefire or to visibly reduce violence.”
Reuters reported that Qatar’s state communications office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment however Qatar foreign ministry special envoy Mutlaq al-Qahtani told Reuters last month the Gulf state wanted to see a reduction in violence in Afghanistan that could lead to continued peace and security.
Russia will hold a conference on Afghanistan this week, while Turkey hosts talks next month as the United States seeks to shake up the process, proposing an interim Afghan government.
Ahmad meanwhile said that the only way to achieve a transition of power was through elections. The Taliban have said they are committed to the peace negotiations, Reuters reported.
Peace talks started between the Afghan Republic and the Taliban in September last year but in the months that followed little was achieved and negotiations are widely considered “stalled” at the moment.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration signed a troop withdrawal deal with the Taliban in February 2020 under which all international forces were expected to leave the country by May 1.
However, violence has risen and NATO officials say some conditions of the deal, including the Taliban cutting ties with international militant groups, have not been met, which the Taliban disputes.
Leaving Afghanistan under US-Taliban deal could spur chaos: LA Times
Fighting in Afghanistan will intensify sharply, and Taliban militants could threaten major cities unless the current push by Washington to end the 20-year conflict yields results in the next two months, Los Angeles Times reported citing two senior US commanders.
“If we withdraw and no deal was made with the Taliban, I think the government of Afghanistan is going to be in for a very stiff fight to retain possession of towns and cities,” said General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command.
This comes after McKenzie met with President Ashraf Ghani this week in Kabul.
“The two sides discussed the peace process, current security situation, and support to the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF),” the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement.
The two sides also expressed concerns over the alarming violence across the country, the statement added.
Resolute Support commander General Scott Miller meanwhile warned that a U.S. withdrawal would leave the Afghan armed forces without vital support, especially for its fledgling air force, which relies on contractors to maintain its planes and helicopters.
“When you start talking about removing our presence … certain things like air, air support and maintenance of that air support becomes more and more problematic,” Miller was quoted by the LA Times as having said.
The Taliban has also carried out a large number of assassinations targeting activists, journalists and government officials, in recent months.
On this issue, Miller the Taliban is insistent that the U.S. abide by the May 1 deadline for leaving, he said.
“They are using violence and they are trying to put themselves in a position, if the things they want are not met … to force decisions in the political space,” Miller said in an interview.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has not decided yet on whether to extend troop presence in Afghanistan or withdraw by May 1 as per the US-Taliban deal which was signed in February last year.
According to the deal, the US has reduced its troops to 2,500 but in a report Sunday, the New York Times reported that there are in fact more American troops on the ground than the reported 2,500.
The New York Times reported that officials, both American and Afghan, have said the number is actually around 3,500. That’s 1,000 more than Washington has disclosed.
According to the NYT, one official said the “cloudy accounting” around troops numbers results from some Special Forces units having been put “off the books”.
According to him, the presence of some temporary and transitioning units also accounted for the additional troops.
A second official meanwhile told the NYT that these troops include Joint Special Operations Command units, some of them elite Army Rangers, who work under both the Pentagon and the CIA while deployed to Afghanistan.
Having more troops in a country than the Defense Department officially acknowledges is common practice, the NYT reported.
According to the report, the United States often details military troops to the CIA or other agencies, declares that information “classified” and refuses to publicly acknowledge their presence.
