Italy to lift travel restrictions from June 3

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2020)

A decree is signed by Italy’s government which will allow travel to and from Italy besides traveling between regions starting June 3, as it is easing its Coronavirus lockdown measures.

More than 31,600 Coronavirus patients have died in Italy making it the third biggest victim of the disease, however, the infection rate of Coronavirus has declined sharply in recent days.

The decline made Italy’s government ease some of its restrictions earlier May.

Italy allowed factories and parks to reopen on May 4th.

This comes as shops and restaurants are expected to reopen on May 18th.

The Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte signed a new decree on Saturday which eases the travel restrictions.

Based on this decree, starting from June 3, traveling to and from Italy will be possible alongside traveling between the regions.

Some of the Italian regions urged a swifter easing of restrictions, however, Mr. Conte said that restrictions will be eased gradually to prevent a second wave of cases.