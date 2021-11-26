Latest News
Italy takes in National Geographic’s green-eyed ‘Afghan Girl’
Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed “Afghan Girl” whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country’s wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s office said on Thursday.
The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] takeover of the country in August, a statement said, adding that her arrival was part of a broader programme to evacuate and integrate Afghan citizens, Reuters reported.
U.S. photographer Steve McCurry took the picture of Gula when she was a youngster, living in a refugee camp on the Pakistan-Afghan border.
Her startling green eyes, peering out from a headscarf with a mixture of ferocity and pain, made her know internationally but her identity was only discovered in 2002 when McCurry returned to the region and tracked her down, read the report.
An FBI analyst, forensic sculptor and the inventor of iris recognition all verified her identity, National Geographic said at the time.
In 2016, Pakistan arrested Gula for forging a national identity card in an effort to live in the country.
The then Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, welcomed her back and promised to give her an apartment to ensure she “lives with dignity and security in her homeland”.
According to Reuters report since seizing power, IEA leaders have said they would respect women’s rights in accordance with sharia, or Islamic law. But under IEA rule from 1996 to 2001, women could not work and girls were banned from school. Women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative when they left home.
Latest News
Muttaqi to hold talks with US and other foreign envoys in Doha
A senior Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation led by acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi left Kabul for Doha on Thursday ahead of planned talks with various foreign dignitaries including Washington’s special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the delegation left Kabul on Thursday afternoon and “consists of representatives from Ministries of Education, Health, Finance, Security, and Da Afghanistan Bank.”
This comes after Washington announced Wednesday that talks between the US and the IEA would resume next week in Doha.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said Thursday that the delegation would also hold talks with various foreign envoys.
Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the IEA, said in an interview with Ariana News the delegation will discuss various issues relating to Afghanistan – especially during talks with the US special envoy.
“Both sides will attempt to have good and positive relations; for these reasons we want to have meetings and negotiations with stakeholders,” Naeem said.
According to him, the Afghan delegation will also discuss the implementation of the Doha agreement signed in February last year and violations recorded.
“Both sides are involved in the Doha deal. When we call for the implementation of the Doha deal, it is necessary that both sides have a meeting to discuss the implementation, violation, problems and other related issues,” said Naeem.
Political analysts meanwhile said that the presence of representatives of other countries at this meeting was important for Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan’s fate is linked with all countries that are involved in Afghanistan, therefore, they intervened in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. These countries changed Afghanistan’s fate yesterday and today their decisions will change Afghanistan’s future,” said Wais Nasari, a political analyst.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
The Bayat Foundation distributed a large consignment of aid to hundreds of needy families in Bamiyan province this week as the organization’s winter aid campaign continues.
The city of Bamiyan, famous for its ancient Buddhas, is home to thousands of poverty-stricken people.
With the onset of winter and the lack of proper housing in the province, life for the locals has become extremely difficult.
However, this week’s consignment of aid from the Bayat Foundation was welcomed with open arms.
Foundation officials say the donations include flour, rice and oil, which were distributed to those in need after a comprehensive needs assessment was carried out.
“The Bayat Foundation’s assistance campaign is carried out every year in times of crisis, especially in winter. Now we have reached Bamiyan. The aid included flour, rice and oil and distributed to in-need people,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation.
Recipients of the aid welcomed the help provided and said the food parcels have come at the right time.
“We are grateful to the Bayat Foundation, we need the help and received it,” said Zainab, a resident of Bamiyan province.
“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation for helping us this cold winter,” said Nadira, another resident.
“The Bayat Foundation helped us and we are glad, and hope they continue with their campaign,” said Mohammad Hussain, another resident.
The foundation has for the past two months been distributing essential food items to desperate families across the country in a bid to help stave off starvation amid an ever-worsening humanitarian crisis.
Latest News
IEA says girls schools and universities will reopen next year
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said all schools and universities would reopen for girls next year.
Addressing a gathering of Afghan Shiites in Kabul in the name of “Islamic unity in the light of Islamic justice”, Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate is trying to establish a mechanism that is in line with Islamic and national principles so that girls can return to school and university.
“Our sisters should be assured that their schools will open, the Islamic Emirate is trying to build a mechanism that is in accordance with Islamic principles and national interests, then all our sisters’ schools and educational centers will start,” Mujahid told the participants.
Jafar Mahdavi, an Afghan Shiite leader, also told the gathering that next year would see the reopening of schools for girls above the sixth grade.
More than 100 days after the IEA took over Afghanistan, schools above Grade 6 have not yet fully reopened for girls.
Meanwhile Mujahid said that Afghanistan is in a new chapter that requires the cooperation and empathy of the people.
“The current situation is in the interests of all of us,” he said.
Mujahid has promised that “we will begin the jihad to develop the country.”
“New Afghanistan has emerged from the war. We are looking to launch major development projects such as the TAPI, CASA 1000, Ayanak copper and other projects,” he added.
Mujahid also said that the country’s economy will grow in less than six months.
According to Mujahid the Islamic Emirate does not seek revenge on anyone.
“Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are trying not to damage the dignity and honor of any of our compatriots,” Mujahid said.
