Italian Serie A football league sets to resume play in June
The Italian football league (Serie A) has agreed to return to the competition on June 13.
ESPN – an American sports channel – reported that the return is subject to the government’s approval and rules on the country’s medical protocols.
“As far as the resumption of sports activities is concerned, the date of June 13 for the resumption of the championship has been indicated … in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of players and all those involved,” Serie A said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora told the Italian Senate that the government would take its time.
“If [Serie A] resumes, as we all hope, it will be because we will have arrived at this decision after an orderly succession of actions and protocols,” he said. “It is not possible to decide in an irresponsible hurry.
In England, the Premier League could resume as early as June 1 as clubs and league officials continue to work out the details of “Project Restart”, added ESPN.
The German Bundesliga will return on May 16. France has completely canceled its Ligue 1.
La Liga is slowly increasing the number of players allowed to train in the hopes that it can start games on June 12.
COVID-19 may never disappear, WHO warns
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Coronavirus may never go away.
Speaking to the press in Geneva on Wednesday, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said that it is hard to predict when the virus would be eliminated.
Dr. Mike Ryan stated that even if a vaccine is found, controlling the virus will require a “massive effort”.
“It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,” Dr. Ryan told the virtual press conference from Geneva. “HIV has not gone away – but we have come to terms with the virus.”
Dr. Ryan then said he doesn’t believe “anyone can predict when this disease will disappear”.
So far more than 300,000 deaths have been reported from Coronavirus, and more than 4.3 million cases have been recorded.
Car bomb hits gov’t facility – Paktia
A car bomb hit a government facility in Paktia, reportedly an army base, this morning, leaving dozens of civilian casualties.
Confirming the blast, Paktia officials said 5 civilians had been killed and 19 others, including 5 military personnel, had been injured.
Paktia Police Chief Sultan Daud confirmed that a car bomb – a Mazda truck improvised with explosives – had exploded at a military facility in Gardez, Paktia province.
The spokesperson for 203 Thunder Corps, Emal Momand, said 5 civilians had been killed and 19 others, including 5 military personnel, had been injured, adding that the number of casualties is likely to vary.
The Paktia provincial media office said in a statement that 28 people were killed and wounded in the attack – the dead included one ANA soldier and three civilians, while 19 civilians and 5 ANA soldiers were wounded.
According to the statement, the incident has happened in a place that is mostly frequented by civilians. Also, windows of offices and houses nearby have been broken.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that a number of troopers had been killed and wounded.
This comes as President Ghani, following the deadly attacks in Kabul, Nangarhar, and Laghman, ordered the Afghan National Defense and Security forces to ease up their “active defense” mode and go on “offensive” one against the anti-government armed forces.
Coronavirus cases rise to 5226 – Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health confirms that 259 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry, 49 people in Balkh, 29 people in Kandahar, 27 people in Kabul, 25 people in Takhar, 23 People in Nangarhar, 22 people in Herat, 10 people in Parwan and 10 others in Kunar were tested positive for the COVID-19.
It brings the total affected people to 5226 in the country.
Meanwhile, the health ministry blamed the citizens for not taking seriously the lockdown, warning it could lead to a humanitarian crisis as a result of the pandemic in Afghanistan.
“Streets are still crowded. People are not following health instructions, this devastating,” said Wahid Majroh, deputy minister of public health.
It comes as five people have died of the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 132 in Afghanistan.
The ministry added that 42 patients have been recovered and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
“There is a greater need to expand awareness programs,” Shewai Sharq, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture said.
So far, 5226 people in Afghanistan and 39 others were infected with the COVID-19 abroad with 132 deaths and 648 recoveries.
