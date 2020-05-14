Italian Serie A football league sets to resume play in June

(Last Updated On: May 14, 2020)

The Italian football league (Serie A) has agreed to return to the competition on June 13.

ESPN – an American sports channel – reported that the return is subject to the government’s approval and rules on the country’s medical protocols.



“As far as the resumption of sports activities is concerned, the date of June 13 for the resumption of the championship has been indicated … in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of players and all those involved,” Serie A said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora told the Italian Senate that the government would take its time.

“If [Serie A] resumes, as we all hope, it will be because we will have arrived at this decision after an orderly succession of actions and protocols,” he said. “It is not possible to decide in an irresponsible hurry.

In England, the Premier League could resume as early as June 1 as clubs and league officials continue to work out the details of “Project Restart”, added ESPN.

The German Bundesliga will return on May 16. France has completely canceled its Ligue 1.

La Liga is slowly increasing the number of players allowed to train in the hopes that it can start games on June 12.