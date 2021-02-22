Latest News
It is time for Taliban to show will for seeking peace: Ghani
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says that it is time for the Taliban to show their intention for bringing peace in the country.
In an exclusive interview with BBC on Monday, Ghani stated that his five-year term mattered less than peace.
“It is time for the Taliban and their supporters to show the same will for seeking peace as they have demonstrated for seeking conflict,” Ghani told the BBC.
In the meantime, Ghani insisted that:” The future will be determined by the people of Afghanistan, not by somebody sitting behind the desk, dreaming”.
During the interview Ghani was asked if the Taliban might seize power militarily, President Ghani said the Taliban had tried but failed, although the reporter blamed the Taliban’s failure on support from foreign forces, Ghani relates to the will of the government and says Afghanistan is not Vietnam to fall.
“I have one criteria holding of elections. The republic is a system that runs by the will of the people. The source of legitimacy of the next government has to be absolutely clear, it has to be the will of the people of Afghanistan,” Ghani said.
Ghani stated that both the government and the Taliban were preparing for warfare. But he dismissed fears of a Taliban military victory, stating: “This is not Vietnam. The government is not collapsing.”
President Ghani, meanwhile, declined to comment on the number of foreign troops needed or how long they should stay in Afghanistan.
Ghani stated: “It depends on the intensity of the war.”
The US military officials, however, have constantly stressed the need for keeping a number of US troops in Afghanistan.
Ghani says recent wave of violence is a systematic onslaught against Afghans
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Monday that the recent wave of violence against our people is an indication of a systematic onslaught against Afghan society.
Addressing the 46th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, President Ghani said that targeted killings are the sharp edge directed against men and women representing the profound transformation of Afghan society during the last 20 years.
“The recent wave of violence against our people, civil and civic institutions, from human rights and civil society organizations to the media, judicial, civil service and security organizations to farmers and traders are indications of a systematic onslaught against our society,” Ghani said.
“The world bank estimated the material loss between 1978 and 2001 it 240 billion dollars, the human loss is commonly estimated at 1.5 million killed, 2 million internally displaced and 9 million forced to become refugees, the skill and scope our of suffering continues,” Ghani said.
Ghani also said that the Afghan people and the government have the commitment, conviction, and courage to demonstrate the sense of urgency required in such open moments.
“We are in a historically rare moment when a just and lasting peace can be achieved through a political settlement. The Afghan people and the government have the “commitment, conviction, and courage to demonstrate the sense of urgency required in such an open moment. Difficult choices will have to be made to move from being a battlefield of unrestricted warfare to a platform of an Asian roundabout and international cooperation,” Ghani said.
“Human rights, in general, and rights of citizens, women, girls, youth and social categories, in particular, are going to figure prominently in the peace negotiations,” Ghani said.
“Difficult choices will have to be made to move from being a battlefield of unrestricted warfare to a platform of an Asian roundabout and an international cooperation,” Ghani added.
According to President Ghani, the Afghan people and government are placing peace-making efforts within a framework of international and regional partnership around the aligned processes of peace-building, market-building, and state-building to reinforce our shared destiny as a unified nation.
Badakhshan gold mine collapse kills four
Four people have been killed in the collapse of a gold mine in Badakhshan, local officials said Monday.
Sanaullah Rohani, a spokesman for Badakhshan police told Ariana News that the collapse happened in the Raghistan district of the province.
Four miners were killed and three others wounded in the incident.
The collapse took place under the Taliban-controlled area in the district on late Sunday.
Security forces destroy major heroin factory in Nangarhar
A large heroin production factory of the Taliban was destroyed by the Afghan forces in eastern Nangarhar province.
In a statement released late Sunday, the Defense Ministry stated that the Afghan Defense Forces conducted a clearance operation in the Toto village in the Shirzad district of the province.
The village was cleared of Taliban presence, the statement said.
At least 150 militants were killed during the operation, the MoD claimed.
The Afghan forces have also defused 120 IEDs during the operation.
The statement added that as many as 1,000 sacks of Hashish were also destroyed during the raid.
The Taliban has not commented yet.
