Featured
It is ‘Peace Monday’, says US envoy to Afghanistan
Ross Wilson, the Charge d’Affaires at the US embassy in Kabul, has thanked everyone who participated in the peace talks program over the past five months and said “It’s Peace Monday”.
He said everyone who had so far participated in the process had provided valuable insight into what peace means to Afghans and what is important for the future of the country.
In his message, Wilson explained what he tells the members of the intra-Afghan negotiating team about the peace process and its outcomes.
“I tell them the United States supports two important outcomes for these talks.
“First, a sovereign, united, democratic Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbors.
“Second, preservation and advancement of the political, economic and social gains of the past
19 years.
He said in line with this, the US embassy will share details with the Afghan people about the remarkable progress Afghanistan has achieved since 2001.
He also said he would highlight ways the United States contributes towards its Enduring Partnership with Afghanistan and reveal some of the ambitious goals for the future.
However, he made it clear that the intra-Afghan negotiations should and will be Afghan-owned and Afghan-led.
In a clear message to Afghans, he said: “It’s up to all of you to determine the future of this country.”
But in doing this, he reassured all Afghans that the United States will be there, “every step of the way” to support Afghanistan.
Wilson’s message comes at a critical time in the Afghan peace process following the Loya Jirga’s decision Sunday to release the 400 controversial Taliban prisoners in order to kick start much-needed peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
Featured
US envoy welcomes ‘historic’ opportunity for peace
Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States’ Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, welcomed the Afghan Loya Jirga’s declaration and President Ashraf Ghani’s decision to sign the decree ordering the release of the 400 remaining prisoners.
In a series of tweets Monday morning, Khalilzad said these were bold steps but “after 40 years of war, a historic opportunity for peace is now possible; one that benefits all Afghans and contributes to regional stability and global security.
He said in the next few days, the US expects the completion of prisoner releases, then travel of the Afghan negotiating team to Doha, and from there the immediate start of intra-Afghan negotiations.
“The parties will embark on a process to reach an agreement on a political roadmap & a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire to end the Afghan war.
“As we have supported the Afghan people for the past 19 years, so do we now support Afghan men and women to achieve the sustainable peace for which they have long yearned,” he said.
Khalilzad stated the United States seeks a sovereign, unified, and democratic Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and its neighbors and does not pose a threat to the world.
“Today, we are one step closer” to that peace, he said.
This comes after Sunday’s landmark decision following a three-day grand council of over 3,200 tribal elders, community leaders and politicians to release the remaining 400 ‘hardcore’ Taliban prisoners that have been a stumbling block in the way of starting intra-Afghan negotiations.
Featured
Afghanistan to release 400 ‘hard-core’ prisoners to start peace talks
The Loya Jirga, or grand council, on Sunday officially agreed to release 400 Taliban prisoners so as to pave the way for intra-Afghan peace talks.
The Jirga, made up of 3,200 tribal elders, community leaders and politicians, announced their decision on the third and final day of the gathering.
“In order to remove an obstacle, allow the start of the peace process and an end of bloodshed, the Loya Jirga approves the release of 400 Taliban,” the assembly said in a resolution.
Within minutes, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said, “Today, I will sign the release order of these 400 prisoners.”
In his closing speech Ghani said: “We have the capacity for peace, and most importantly, we have the moral courage that war is not the solution.”
He said both the people and government of Afghanistan accept the Taliban as a reality but it was now up to the Taliban to prove whether they accept the diversity and unity of Afghanistan or not.
“The Loya Jirga of Afghanistan made history today. The Afghan Loya Jirga wants to end the last 40 years” of war, he said.
“Great courage is not in war, great courage is in peace,” he added.
He also said the decision made collectively by the delegates proved it was a sign of the country’s national unity and the people’s belief in the constitution and system of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
The release of the 400 “hard-core” Taliban prisoners has been a stumbling block in the peace talks process over the past few months, following the Doha agreement signed between the US and the Taliban.
In accordance with the agreement, the Afghan government had to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners. Over 4,600 have been released so far but the final 400, who were listed by the Taliban, has been a sticking point.
Last week Ghani called for a Loya Jirga to make the decision.
According to Reuters, talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government will start in Doha this week.
However, Ghani has said that the Taliban must agree to a complete ceasefire before talks can start.
This latest move comes amid mounting pressure from the United States for Afghanistan and the Taliban to work out a peace deal.
Ahead of November US elections, Trump is determined to fulfill a major campaign promise of ending America’s longest war.
The drawdown of troops is part of the US’s plan and will bring the number of US troops to “a number less than 5,000” by the end of November, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.
Featured
Thousands raised in fundraising drive for specialist hospital in Kabul
The Bayat Foundation, in partnership with Muslim Aid USA, held a successful Telethon on Saturday night to raise funds for the new Maternal and Neonatal specialist hospital being built in Kabul.
Calling on the Afghan diaspora, a three-hour phone-in fundraising drive was broadcast on YouTube and managed to raise thousands of dollars.
Hundreds of people came out in support of the initiative, along with well-known artists and celebrities from around the world.
By 12 noon Kabul time on Sunday just over $80,000 had been donated but this was still short of their $100,000 target.
With these funds the Bayat Foundation will be able to continue building the state-of-the-art hospital and equip it with up-to-date technology and the equipment needed.
The hospital will be able to provide specialist treatment that is not available in the country currently and will provide the most advanced levels of Surgical, Maternal, Pediatric, and Cancer treatment available for women and children.
Speaking during the April 2018 inauguration of the project, Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, the Co-Chairman of the Bayat Foundation said: “The new Bayat Maternity and Neonatal Hospital, when it is complete, will be the most modern, advanced and capable medical facility in Afghanistan.”
“We look forward to the day that the new Bayat Maternity and Neonatal Hospital is open, and we can begin providing healthcare to the people who need it most.”
This hospital initiative is part of the foundation’s commitment to improving the lives of all Afghans who have endured decades of hardship and war. Poverty levels are currently at an all-time high and with the COVID-19 pandemic, an already fragile health system is struggling.
Women and children meanwhile have borne the brunt of this and are in desperate need of assistance, especially as Afghan women suffer in silence because of the lack of proper healthcare facilities and the necessary medical resources, including equipment and medicine, and also the limited access to any form of specialist treatment.
12 women die EVERY DAY in Afghanistan during childbirth.
Social stigmas & lack of access to healthcare resources take away hundreds of lives every day. #MuslimAidUSA, in collaboration with #BayatFoundation & Ariana Television Network, bring you an opportunity to help save lives pic.twitter.com/Z4P7frHldh
— Muslim Aid USA (@MuslimAidUSA) August 8, 2020
But the Bayat Foundation continues to work towards improving conditions for women and children in Afghanistan and is committed to breaking down the barriers preventing women from getting the help they need.
Many Afghan women do not know they have serious medical conditions that can be easily diagnosed, treated and cured. Instead, they suffer in silence and all too often die at a young age due to a lack of knowledge and limited access to doctors – along with social stigmas.
The new Bayat Maternity and Neonatal Hospital aims to end this and to change the lives of women.
The hospital will have five specialist healthcare centers including a Women’s Surgical Theater (with a special focus on fistula treatment and recovery), Pediatric Audiology Clinic, Endoscopy Clinic, Eye Clinic and Women’s Cancer Clinic.
These five specialized healthcare capabilities, together with the Hospital’s Blood Bank, will be able to provide highly specific treatments that are currently unavailable at other hospitals and healthcare centers in Afghanistan.
The Women’s Surgical Theater will however be critical in saving the lives of Afghan women as it will provide diagnosis and treatment of Obstetric Fistula, a devastating childbirth injury that occurs when women give birth without hospital facilities, or without the assistance of medically trained attendants.
Afghanistan remains one of the most dangerous places in the world to give birth and there are an estimated 396 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births in the country, according to MSF which stated that childbirth without skilled attendance represents a major threat to the survival and wellbeing of Afghan women and their newborns.
But in addition to specialized surgical treatments, the Hospital’s Women’s Cancer Center will provide essential screening, diagnosis and treatment capabilities which will address—and reduce—the rising levels of Cervical Cancer among Afghan women.
Since 2005, the US-based Bayat Foundation has promoted the well-being of the Afghan people.
Founded and directed by Ehsanollah Bayat and Fatema Bayat, the Foundation has contributed to more than 300 projects dedicated to improving the quality of life for the youth, women, poor, and elderly of Afghanistan; including the construction of 13 maternity hospitals that have now treated over two million mothers and babies.
Donations for the new hospital can still be made and for anyone who would still like to donate you can follow this link: https://www.launchgood.com/afgtelethon
Or for more information contact the Foundation at info@bayatfoundation.org
To watch the full Telethon program on YouTube:
It is ‘Peace Monday’, says US envoy to Afghanistan
US envoy welcomes ‘historic’ opportunity for peace
Sola: Peace Consultative Jirga
Morning News Show Part 2: Peace Consultative Loya Jirga
Morning News Show Part 1: Peace Consultative Loya Jirga
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Coronavirus
Exclusive interview with Stefano Pontecorvo, the Senior Civilian Representative of NATO to Afghanistan
Embezzlement in Afghan customs; $1 billion annually lost to graft
COVID-19 wreaks havoc on livelihoods of Afghans: World Bank report
Sola: Peace Consultative Jirga
Morning News Show Part 2: Peace Consultative Loya Jirga
Morning News Show Part 1: Peace Consultative Loya Jirga
Sola: Peace Consultative Jirga
Tahawol: Peace Consultative Jirga
Trending
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: Preparations on Consultative Loya Jirga
- Featured5 days ago
Indian doctor suspected of having been Jalalabad prison car bomber
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Sec. Pompeo talks with Taliban’s political deputy
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: UN representative competition
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: Consultative Loya Jirga in Kabul
- Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: criticism on government’s negligence in building water dams
- COVID-195 days ago
World Bank approves COVID-19 aid package of $380m for Afghanistan
- Business4 days ago
MTN to quit Afghanistan, along with other Middle Eastern countries