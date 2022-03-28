COVID-19
Israeli PM Bennett tests positive for COVID
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for COVID-19 but feels well and will work while self-isolating at home, his office said on Monday.
The news came hours after Bennett, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster dose, visited the scene of a shooting in the Israeli city of Hadera, where two Arab gunmen killed two police officers before being shot dead.
“This morning, the prime minister will conduct an assessment … of last night’s attack,” Bennett’s office added in a statement.
Participants would include the ministers of defence and internal security, the military’s chief of staff and the national police chief, it added
Bennett met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on Sunday.
The prime minister, who turned 50 on Friday, has been a vocal proponent of vaccinations and masking, while avoiding lockdowns, as Israel battles the pandemic.
African countries ease COVID-19 restrictions in light of improved pandemic situation
Many African countries have announced they will ease their current COVID-19 restrictions in light of the improved pandemic situation in Africa.
A ministerial meeting hosted by the Government of Niger decided that those who can provide a negative nucleic acid test report or vaccination certificate within a specified period of time can be exempted from the seven-day home quarantine after entering the country.
The Algerian government announced that starting Sunday, people who submit a negative nucleic acid test report or vaccination certificate within a specified period of time will be exempted from nucleic acid testing when entering the county.
In addition, Zimbabwe and Kenya are carrying out various marketing campaigns to reboot the tourism sector with promising recovery, Reuters reported.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached nearly 11.3 million cases as of Sunday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
Reported deaths in Africa reached more than 250,000.
China reports first COVID deaths in over a year
Mainland China reported its first COVID deaths in over a year on Saturday, said a post on the National Health Commission’s website.
The two deaths happened in China’s northeastern region of Jilin that borders North Korea and Russia, where case numbers make up over two thirds of total domestic infections, Reuters reported.
China reported two deaths for the whole of 2021, with the last one logged on January 25.
The country reported 2,228 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 18, compared with 2,416 a day earlier.
Of the new cases, 2,157 were locally transmitted, compared with 2,388 a day earlier, with 78% appearing in Jilin and others found in the southeastern province of Fujian and the southern province of Guangdong among others.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 1,823 compared with 1,904 a day earlier.
The death toll went up to 4,638.
As of March 18, mainland China had confirmed 128,462 cases.
Micron asks some employees in China to work from home amid COVID resurgence
Memory chip maker Micron Technology said on Thursday it is encouraging employees at its engineering and customer sites in Shenzhen and Shanghai to work from home as coronavirus cases surge in China.
Operations in Xian, where the company has DRAM memory assembly and testing operations, are running normally as no restrictive measures are currently in place in the tech hub, the company said.
Separately, another U.S. chip firm and Apple Inc supplier ON Semiconductor said on Wednesday that its manufacturing facility in Shenzhen was closed from March 14 through March 20.
China’s factories, including Foxconn have been opting for isolation bubbles to beat COVID curbs and keep production running.
