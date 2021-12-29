World
Israeli defense minister meets with Palestinian president
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to strengthen economic and security ties.
The meeting, their second since Abbas hosted Gantz in August in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, was held late on Tuesday at Gantz’s home in Israel, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported, a first such trip for Abbas in more than a decade.
Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said the two discussed the “importance of creating a political horizon,” for the solution of the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The last round of peace talks collapsed in 2014.
“We discussed the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasized the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence – for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians,” Gantz said on Twitter.
Their talks mark the highest-level public meetings between Abbas and an Israeli minister since Israel’s new government was formed in June.
But few see prospects for a resumption of peace talks with Israel’s coalition government headed by hawkish Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who opposes Palestinian statehood.
The Palestinians seek an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza with a capital in east Jerusalem. Israel captured those territories in the 1967 Middle East war.
The Palestinians have limited self-rule in the West Bank. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move unrecognized internationally and in 2005 pulled out of Gaza, which is now controlled by Islamist armed group Hamas.
Hamas, which has fought several wars with Israel, condemned the Abbas-Gantz talks.
World
Gunman kills four in Denver shooting spree before he is killed by police
A lone gunman shot dead four people and wounded three, including a police officer, on Monday during a Denver-area shooting spree that unfolded at various locations and ended with police killing the suspect, authorities said.
The rampage began around 5 p.m. when the gunman, who has not been publicly identified, shot and killed two women and wounded a man near downtown Denver, Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news briefing.
The suspect then fled in a car and fatally shot a man in east Denver’s Cheesman Park neighborhood, before opening fire again in a west Denver community where no one was hit, Reuters reported.
According to Pazen, the suspect twice exchanged gunfire from his vehicle with Denver officers pursuing him, disabling a police cruiser.
From there, the gunman drove into the neighboring city of Lakewood, where he shot and killed a fourth person inside an unspecified business, according to Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero.
The gunman fled from Lakewood police when they attempted to pull him over and engaged in a running gun battle with officers before fleeing on foot and entering a hotel, where he shot and wounded a clerk, Romero said.
He then shot at police officers again, wounding one of them, before police shot him dead, Romero told reporters.
The conditions of the wounded officer and civilians were not immediately known, Romero said.
World
Venezuela’s president to visit Iran ‘very soon’
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he will soon visit Iran to finalize new agreements on cooperation with the Middle Eastern country, which has become Venezuela’s top ally in boosting oil output amid U.S. sanctions.
Venezuela and Iran have strengthened their ties since last year, Reuters reported.
Maduro’s government has received vital equipment for its oil industry from Iran, which in return has received crude and other primary resources from the South American country.
Iran has been crucial for Venezuela’s rising oil production in 2021.
“I am going to Teheran very soon, for a visit that President (Ebrahim) Raisi offered me, so that we meet in person, to hold conversations and sign new agreements … and speed up processes of cooperation,” Maduro said during an interview with satellite news broadcaster Al Mayadeen in Spanish, which was later broadcast on Venezuelan state television.
Maduro said he has had two telephone conversations with Iran’s president, adding that they have agreed to work on new plans, without providing details. He also did not give a date for the visit but described the two countries as “fighters.”
In 2022, Venezuela will also look to reactivate means of cooperation with Arab countries, Maduro added, saying that “they love us in the Arab world, I know that Arab governments and peoples love Venezuela.”
The tightening of U.S. sanctions since 2019 has affected Venezuela’s ability to sell crude and import fuel, which has exacerbated gasoline shortages across the country, Reuters reported.
World
World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: report
The world’s economic output will exceed $100 trillion for the first time next year and it will take China a little longer than previously thought to overtake the United States as the No.1 economy, a report showed on Sunday.
British consultancy Cebr predicted China will become the world’s top economy in dollar terms in 2030, two years later than forecast in last year’s World Economic League Table report.
India looks set to overtake France next year and then Britain in 2023 to regain its place as the world’s sixth biggest economy, Cebr said.
“The important issue for the 2020s is how the world economies cope with inflation, which has now reached 6.8% in the U.S.,” said Cebr deputy chairman Douglas McWilliams.
“We hope that a relatively modest adjustment to the tiller will bring the non-transitory elements under control. If not, then the world will need to brace itself for a recession in 2023 or 2024.”
The report showed Germany was on track to overtake Japan in terms of economic output in 2033. Russia could become a Top 10 economy by 2036 and Indonesia looks on track for ninth place in 2034.
Israeli defense minister meets with Palestinian president
ACCI: Afghanistan export volume tops $1billion
Zerbena: Challenges in Afghanistan transport sector discussed
Tahawol: US commission begins assessment of war in Afghanistan
Afghan Shiites call on IEA to recognize their community, protect their rights
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
Bayat Foundation in Ghazni to help needy families
Zerbena: Challenges in Afghanistan transport sector discussed
Tahawol: US commission begins assessment of war in Afghanistan
Saar: Ashraf Ghani included in list of most corrupt people in 2021
Saar: Discussion about recognition of IEA
Tahawol: 42nd Anniversary of Soviet Invasion of Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Putin says West should provide aid to Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
Bangladesh ferry fire kills 38 people
-
Kandahar4 days ago
IEA turns Kandahar Prison into treatment center for drug addicts
-
COVID-195 days ago
Two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
At least 16 migrants dead in Greek shipwreck
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA calls on West to lift sanction, remove leaders from blacklist
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA distributes aid supplies donated by China
-
COVID-194 days ago
Thousands of flights canceled globally as Omicron mars Christmas weekend