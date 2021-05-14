Latest News
Israel targets Gaza tunnels, Palestinian rocket attacks persist
Israel fired artillery and mounted extensive air strikes on Friday against a network of Palestinian militant tunnels under Gaza, amid persistent rocket attacks on Israeli towns.
The largest Israeli operation against a specific target since the conflict began included 160 aircraft as well as tanks and artillery firing from outside the Gaza Strip, Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said.
Rocket barrages against southern Israel swiftly followed the 40-minute pre-dawn offensive on the fifth day of the most serious fighting between Israel and Gaza militants since 2014.
A woman and her three children were killed in Gaza, health officials in the north of the enclave said, and their bodies were recovered from the rubble of their home. An elderly woman in Israel died while on her way to a shelter to shield from the rocket attacks.
Gaza’s ruling Hamas group launched the rocket attacks at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
At least 119 people have been killed in Gaza, including 31 children and 19 women, and 830 others wounded, Palestinian medical officials said.
The death toll in Israel stood at eight: a soldier patrolling the Gaza border, six Israeli civilians – including two children – and an Indian worker, Israeli authorities said.
The head of the International Criminal Court warned that individuals involved in the bloodshed may be targeted by its investigation into alleged war crimes in earlier bouts of the conflict.
In northern and eastern parts of Gaza, the sound of artillery fire and explosions echoed early on Friday.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said there were reports of more than 200 housing units destroyed or severely damaged and hundreds of people seeking shelter in schools in northern Gaza.
Israel says it makes every effort to preserve civilian life, including warning in advance of attacks.
“What we were targeting is an elaborate system of tunnels that spans underneath Gaza, mostly in the north but not limited to, and is a network that the operatives of Hamas use in order to move, in order to hide, for cover,” Conricus told foreign reporters.
“We refer to (it) as the Metro,” he said, adding that a final assessment on the outcome of the operation was pending.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday the campaign “will take more time”. Israeli officials said Hamas, Gaza’s most powerful Islamist militant group, must be dealt a strong deterring blow before any ceasefire.
U.S. President Joe Biden called on Thursday for a de-escalation of the violence, saying he wanted to see a significant reduction in rocket attacks.
TENSIONS IN ISRAEL
The hostilities have fuelled tension between Israeli Jews and the country’s 21% Arab minority. Violence continued in mixed communities overnight after street fighting and tit-for-tat attacks that prompted Israel’s president to warn of civil war.
“They say Gaza is spiraling out of control, but what is happening here scares me more,” said Majd Abado, an Arab resident of the mixed city of Acre, where people from both communities said they were afraid to leave their homes. [L1N2N0266]
Israel’s military said a Palestinian tried to stab a soldier near the West Bank city of Ramallah. The soldier shot the attacker. Palestinian health officials said the man was killed.
The Israeli military’s build-up of forces on the Gaza border has raised speculation about a possible repeat of ground invasions during the Israel-Gaza wars in 2014 and 2009. But an incursion looked unlikely, given Israel’s reluctance to risk a sharp increase in military casualties on Hamas turf.
The U.N. Security Council will publicly discuss the worsening violence on Sunday, diplomats said after the United States had objected to a meeting on Friday.
Truce efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations had yet to deliver a sign of progress.
The Israeli military has put the number of militants killed in Israeli attacks at between 80 and 90. It said that so far, some 1,800 rockets have been fired at Israel, of which 430 fell short in Gaza or malfunctioned.
On the Israeli political front, Netanyahu’s chances to remain in power after an inconclusive March 23 election appeared to improve significantly after his main rival, centrist Yair Lapid, suffered a major setback in efforts to form a government.
Day 2 of ceasefire: blast hits Kabul mosque during Friday prayers
A bomb exploded on Friday inside a mosque in the Shakar Dara district of Kabul province, killing at least 12 people including the prayer leader Mufti Neman, the Interior Ministry said.
According to the Ministry, the blast took place at the Masjid-e-Bakhshi in the Qale Muradbek area of the district during the Friday prayers.
More than 20 people were also wounded in the explosion, Kabul police added.
Sources, meanwhile, told Ariana News that an IED planted at the Mihrab – a semicircular niche in the wall of a mosque that indicates the Qibla that is the direction of the Kaaba in Mecca and where the imam leads prayers – was detonated.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
National taekwondo team prepares for Olympic qualifiers
The Afghan national taekwondo team has been training hard for the Olympic qualifiers ahead of this year’s Games scheduled to take place in Tokyo, say officials from Afghanistan’s Taekwondo Federation.
The 2021 Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games will take place in Amman, Jordan from May 21 to May 22.
Afghan officials are upbeat about the team’s ability to secure a place at the Olympics stating the athletes have been training hard for several months and are in top shape.
With limited facilities, a lack of accommodation, and poor nutrition, the team members are determined to qualify for the Olympics, officials said.
One team member, Farzad Mansouri is undergoing grueling training in a bid to qualify and make history – as he aims for gold in Tokyo.
He has won six gold and three silver medals in domestic and international tournaments and says it is his dream to make it to Tokyo and win gold.
Along with Farzad, three other national taekwondo players have been selected to take part in the qualifying tournament in Jordan. They are Mohsen Rezaei, Somaya Ghulami and Zahra Mirzaei.
For four years these taekwondo athletes have been training under the supervision of Bashir Turki, the national team coach. However, their training regime has been stepped up in the last few months in the lead up to Jordan.
Afghanistan has in the past done well at the Olympics with Ruhollah Nekpa having won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games and bronze again at the 2012 Olympics in London.
US forces leave Kandahar Airfield as drawdown continues
U.S. forces have left Kandahar Airfield, a base that was once one of the largest NATO and coalition installations in the country, Afghan and U.S. officials told Stars and Stripes.
The airfield has been transferred to the Afghan security forces, a U.S. defense official said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter.
According to Stripes, one official said coalition personnel may remain in Kandahar for “a day or two” to address security concerns. He did not however say exactly when the base was handed over.
Stripes reported that the NATO Resolute Support press office declined to comment on the airfield’s status Thursday while the Afghan Defense Ministry said earlier this week that the handover wouldn’t occur until sometime after Eid-ul-Fitr.
Stripes also reported the U.S. did not hold a handover ceremony at the base, which housed an estimated 30,000 troops and contractors at the height of the war.
According to Stripes, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s 205th Atal Military Corps Khwaja Yahya Alvi, US forces left the base without coordinating with Afghan forces.
He said the move left Afghan officials uncertain whether the U.S. left Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
“The Americans have vacated their bases and they have left,” Alvi said.
An Afghan security official at the Kandahar airport confirmed that U.S. troops left this week without a ceremony, reported Stripes.
“They left in the night” and there are no more U.S. forces in Kandahar, “not at this moment,” said General Faqir Qowahi, commander of the military side of Kandahar Airport.
Massoud Pashtoon, the facility’s director of civil aviation, also told Stars and Stripes that U.S. troops had left.
