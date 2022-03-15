Science & Technology
Israel says its government websites were hit by cyber attack
Israel said its government websites were hit by a cyber-attack on Monday but that service had since been restored, Reuters reported.
The Communications Ministry described it as a “broad cyber-attack.” It did not accuse any group of carrying it out.
The government services and information website later tweeted that the attack had blocked access to “a number of websites, including government sites” but that full service had been restored.
According to Reuters the Israel National Cyber Directorate, which oversees cyber defenses, in a report published last year said it had witnessed “a dramatic increase” in the scale and quality of cyber-attacks worldwide and in Israel.
In some cases officials have pointed a finger at Iran or Iranian-backed groups.
Science & Technology
YouTube blocks Russian state-funded media channels globally
YouTube is immediately blocking access around the world to channels associated with Russian state-funded media, it said on Friday, citing a policy barring content that denies, minimizes or trivializes well-documented violent events.
The world’s most used streaming video service, which is owned by Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine now fell under its violent events policy and violating material would be removed, Reuters reported.
YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo said the blocking of the Russian outlets was in line with that policy.
Previously, YouTube had blocked leading Russia state-backed channels RT and Sputnik across Europe.
Russian state media have called restrictions placed on them by distributors, which include app stores and other social media services, unjustified censorship.
“The blocking by YouTube is nothing but a new turn of an atrocious attack on one of the fundamental principles of a democratic society – that is freedom of the press,” Sputnik said in a statement on Friday.
YouTube declined to specify which and how many channels had been blocked globally, or whether they ever would be restored.
Its policy states channels may be permanently blocked for repeated violations, a single case of severe abuse, or when they are dedicated to violating content.
Workers across Google had been urging YouTube to take additional punitive measures against Russian channels, accusing them of spreading false narratives about the Ukrainian leadership and civilian deaths during the war, according to three employees at the company, Reuters reported.
Science & Technology
Facebook allows Ukraine war posts urging violence against invading Russians, Putin
Meta Platforms (FB.O) will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to internal emails seen by Reuters on Thursday, in a temporary change to its hate speech policy, Reuters reported.
The social media company is also temporarily allowing some posts that call for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to internal emails to its content moderators.
“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’ We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.
The calls for the leaders’ deaths will be allowed unless they contain other targets or have two indicators of credibility, such as the location or method, one email said, in a recent change to the company’s rules on violence and incitement.
Citing the Reuters story, Russia’s embassy in the United States demanded that Washington stop the “extremist activities” of Meta.
“Users of Facebook & Instagram did not give the owners of these platforms the right to determine the criteria of truth and pit nations against each other,” the embassy said on Twitter in a message that was also shared by their India office.
According to Reuters the temporary policy changes on calls for violence to Russian soldiers apply to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, and Ukraine, according to one email.
In the email recently sent to moderators, Meta highlighted a change in its hate speech policy pertaining both to Russian soldiers and to Russians in the context of the invasion.
“We are issuing a spirit-of-the-policy allowance to allow T1 violent speech that would otherwise be removed under the Hate Speech policy when: (a) targeting Russian soldiers, EXCEPT prisoners of war, or (b) targeting Russians where it’s clear that the context is the Russian invasion of Ukraine (e.g., content mentions the invasion, self-defense, etc.),” it said in the email.
“We are doing this because we have observed that in this specific context, ‘Russian soldiers’ is being used as a proxy for the Russian military. The Hate Speech policy continues to prohibit attacks on Russians,” the email stated.
Last week, Russia said it was banning Facebook in the country in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on the platform. Moscow has cracked down on tech companies, including Twitter (TWTR.N), which said it is restricted in the country, during its invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a “special operation.”
Many major social media platforms have announced new content restrictions around the conflict, including blocking Russian state media RT and Sputnik in the European Union, and have demonstrated carve-outs in some of their policies during the war, Reuters reported.
Emails also showed that Meta would allow praise of the right-wing Azov battalion, which is normally prohibited, in a change first reported by The Intercept.
The Meta spokesperson previously said the company was “for the time being, making a narrow exception for praise of the Azov Regiment strictly in the context of defending Ukraine, or in their role as part of the Ukraine National Guard.”
Science & Technology
North Korea to launch satellites to monitor U.S. and its allies
North Korea will launch a number of reconnaissance satellites in coming years to provide real-time information on military actions by the United States and its allies, state media on Thursday reported leader Kim Jong Un as saying.
While inspecting North Korea’s National Aerospace Development Administration, Kim said “a lot” of military reconnaissance satellites would be put into sun-synchronous polar orbit in the period of a five-year plan announced last year, state news agency KCNA reported.
“He noted that the purpose of developing and operating the military reconnaissance satellite is to provide the armed forces of the DPRK with real-time information on military actions against it by the aggression troops of the U.S. imperialism and its vassal forces in south Korea, Japan and the Pacific,” the news agency said.
North Korea appears to be preparing to launch a reconnaissance satellite, which could prove as controversial as the nuclear-armed country’s weapons tests because they use the same banned ballistic missile technology, experts say.
North Korea says it conducted two tests of satellite systems on Feb. 27 and March 5. Authorities in South Korea, Japan, and the United States says the tests involved launches of ballistic missiles.
The launches drew international condemnation and the U.S. military said on Thursday it had increased surveillance and reconnaissance collection in the Yellow Sea.
The United States also said it had heightened its ballistic missile defence readiness after a “significant increase” in North Korean missile tests.
Kim defended the satellite work as not only about gathering information but protecting North Korea’s sovereignty and national interests, exercising its legitimate rights to self-defence, and elevating national prestige, KCNA reported.
“He stressed that this urgent project for perfecting the country’s war preparedness capacity by improving our state’s war deterrent is the supreme revolutionary task, a political and military priority task to which our Party and government attach the most importance,” KCNA said.
The United States and its allies have condemned previous North Korean space launches as violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions that have imposed sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programmes.
North Korea has not tested a nuclear weapon or its long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) since 2017, but has suggested in could resume such tests because talks with the United States are stalled.
Its latest flurry of missile launches could be groundwork for a return to ICBM and nuclear bomb tests this year, the U.S. Directorate of National Intelligence (DNI) said in its annual Worldwide Threat Assessment released this week.
A satellite launched into orbit would be the first since 2016.
Recent sub-orbital launches, which likely used road-mobile medium-range ballistic missiles, appeared designed to “pop the key components of an imagery reconnaissance satellite up to operational altitudes for a few minutes of testing”, 38 North, a U.S.-based monitoring group, said in a report.
Such components, including satellite stabilisation, the imaging payload, and data transmission may have failed in previous tests and therefore required additional testing, the group said.
“It remains to be seen how capable any North Korean imagery satellite would be, the frequency of launches, or how many such satellites might be maintained in orbit at any one time—all key indicators of the actual military significance of such satellites,” 38 North said.
Regardless, North Korea clearly sees this capability as having propaganda value and showcasing its technological prowess and effective leadership, it added.
A launch could make technical contributions to North Korea’s ICBM capability, depending on what type of rocket booster is used, 38 North said.
“It may also be the precursor to other more provocative developments mentioned by Kim, such as the testing of multiple-warhead missiles, solid-propellant ICBMs, and ICBM-range solid-propellant submarine-launched ballistic missiles,” it said.
Pakistan to host 2nd extraordinary OIC meeting on Afghanistan
Visiting UN refugee chief assures Afghans of continued support for IDPs
Abdullah and Filippo discuss continuation of international aid to Afghanistan
Israel says its government websites were hit by cyber attack
Elon Musk challenges Putin to single combat over Ukraine
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
China issues blizzard alert for Beijing, the site of the Winter Olympics
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
Afghanistan names squad for Bangladesh ODI and T20I series
Zerbena: Investment in Afghanistan’s mining sector discussed
Saar: Turkish FM’s remarks on IEA recognition discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to find solution to Afghanistan political problem discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to expand diplomatic relations
Saar: IEA hoping for Kabul airport deal
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine war damage tops $100 billion so far
-
Balkh4 days ago
Mazar Municipality prepares for Nowruz festival
-
Business4 days ago
Kabul residents complain of rising food and oil prices
-
Business4 days ago
Kandahar exports over 113,000 tons of dried fruits, herbs in one year: Officials
-
World5 days ago
Biden designates Qatar as major non-NATO ally of U.S.
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says resistance happening only on internet
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan to establish cross-border bus services
-
Latest News4 days ago
More than 500,000 Afghans returned home since IEA takeover: Officials