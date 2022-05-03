World
Israel demands apology after Russia says Hitler had Jewish roots
Israel slammed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday for claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins, saying it was an “unforgivable” falsehood that debased the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust.
“Such lies are intended to accuse the Jews themselves of the most horrific crimes in history that were committed against them,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement, Reuters reported.
“The use of the Holocaust of the Jewish people for political purposes must stop immediately,” he added.
Lavrov made the assertion on Italian television on Sunday when he was asked why Russia said it needed to “denazify” Ukraine if the country’s own president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was himself Jewish.
“When they say ‘What sort of nazification is this if we are Jews’, well I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it means nothing,” Lavrov told Rete 4 channel, speaking through an Italian interpreter.
“For a long time now we’ve been hearing the wise Jewish people say that the biggest anti-Semites are the Jews themselves,” he added.
Leaders from several Western nations also denounced the foreign Lavrov’s comments. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of having forgotten the lessons of World War Two.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken weighed in later on the comments by his Russian counterpart saying it was “incumbent on the world to speak out against such vile, dangerous rhetoric.”
The German government’s anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein, said Lavrov’s remarks mocked the victims of Nazism and “shamelessly confront not only Jews but the entire international public with open anti-Semitism.”
Israel has expressed support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion in February. But wary of straining relations with Russia, a powerbroker in neighbouring Syria, it initially avoided direct criticism of Moscow and has not enforced formal sanctions on Russian oligarchs.
In a sign of sharply deteriorating relations with Moscow, the Israeli foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador and demanded an apology over Lavrov’s comments.
World
Russia strikes arsenal at military airfield near Odessa: Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Sunday that the Russian military struck a military airport near Odessa in Ukraine with high-precision missiles, destroying an arsenal that contained weapons and ammunition supplied by the U. S. and European countries, and damaging the airport runway.
The Ukrainian side said that Russian troops bombed the runway of Odessa airport on Saturday as they intensified their offensive in eastern Ukraine.
The Southern Ukrainian Combat Command said the sound of an explosion in Odessa came from a Russian drone shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft system. Ukraine said there are signs indicating that Russian forces are preparing to further intensify combat operations.
The governor of Russia’s western Kursk region said several shells were fired on Saturday at a checkpoint near its border from the direction of Ukraine.
Speaking in a video posted on his Telegram channel, governor Roman Starovoit said Russian border guards and troops quickly opened fire to suppress the fire from the Ukraine side and there were no casualties or damage.
The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine has issued an order to close the ports of Berdiansk, Mariupol, Kherson and Skadovsk on Sunday until Ukraine’s control over them is regained.
As the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine rages on and the negotiations between the two sides are at an impasse, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres kicked off his mediation mission to end the Moscow-Kiev conflict on Tuesday. Just two days after the mediation visit of Guterres ending on Thursday, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Kiev.
Analysis said that the U.S. and some Western allies’ behavior of making inflammatory accusations will undoubtedly hinder the Russia-Ukraine negotiation process.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on social platforms on Sunday that he had a meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kiev. Pelosi is the latest U.S. senior official to visit Ukraine following U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Before Pelosi’s unexpected visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine has been used by the United States and NATO as a tool to contain and stimulate Russia.
Sunday marks a full month after Russia’s ruble settlement order went into effect. At that time, the decree was jointly boycotted by multiple European countries. After one month, however, many European countries are facing gas shortages.
On April 27, Russia announced that it had suspended gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, which are the first to be “suspended” after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the ruble settlement order on April 1. Since then, gas price hikes in the European market have hit as high as 20 percent. Analysis said that if Russia cuts the gas supply to more European countries, gas prices will rise further, which may even lead to natural gas rationing.
World
Ukraine says Russia stole ‘several hundred thousand tonnes’ of grain
Russian forces have stolen “several hundred thousand tonnes” of grain in the areas of Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine’s deputy agriculture minister said on Saturday.
Speaking to Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in occupied territory could also be stolen by Russian forces.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry accused Russia on Thursday of stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act it said increased the threat to global food security.
Agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said grain theft had increased in the last two weeks.
“I personally hear this from many silo owners in the occupied territory. This is outright robbery. And this is happening everywhere in occupied territory,” the ministry quoted Solskyi as saying.
He said such a situation could create food problems in areas that are currently not controlled.
“There will soon be a wheat harvest in the south. But farmers in this situation may well say: ‘Here are the keys to the tractor – go collect it yourself, if you want’,” Solskyi said.
The Kremlin denied Ukraine’s allegations, saying it did not know where the information was coming from.
The agriculture ministry said on Friday that six regions in Ukraine had completed their early spring grain sowing despite the Russian invasion.
Ukraine is divided into 24 regions, but there are no plans to sow grain in Luhansk in the east due to heavy fighting there.
The ministry gave no 2022 grain harvest forecast, while analysts see output at 41.4 million tonnes this year compared with 86 million tonnes in 2021.
The consultancy APK-Inform said 2022/23 grain exports could total 33.2 million tonnes versus 45.5 million expected for the 2021/22 season that ends in June.
World
Lifting sanctions against Russia part of peace talks with Ukraine – Lavrov
Lifting sanctions imposed on Russia is part of peace negotiations between Moscow and Ukraine, which are “difficult” but continue daily, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published early on Saturday, Reuters reported.
Kyiv warned on Friday that talks on ending Russia’s invasion, now in its third month, were in danger of collapse.
“At present, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are actually discussing on a daily basis via video-conferencing a draft of a possible treaty,” Lavrov said in comments to China’s official Xinhua news agency published on the Russian foreign ministry’s website.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has insisted since the invasion began on Feb. 24 that Western sanctions on Russia needed to be strengthened and could not be part of negotiations, read the report.
Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace talks since March 29, and the atmosphere has soured over Ukrainian allegations that Russian troops carried out atrocities as they withdrew from areas near Kyiv. Moscow has denied the claims.
According to Reuters Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” its neighbour. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.
“The talks’ agenda also includes, among others, the issues of denazificiation, the recognition of new geopolitical realities, the lifting of sanctions, the status of the Russian language,” Lavrov said, without elaborating.
“We are in favour of continuing the negotiations, although they are difficult,” Lavrov said.
Ukraine’s Western allies have placed sweeping sanctions on Moscow. They have frozen around half of Russia’s state gold and foreign currency reserves, hammering Russia’s economy and putting it on the brink of sovereign default.
