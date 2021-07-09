Latest News
Ismail Khan vows to fight against Taliban
Jihadi Leader Mohammad Ismail Khan has created a “public resistance movement” after the Taliban militants captured several districts including two key border towns in western Herat province.
Dozens of civilians and fighters aligned with the prominent anti-Taliban commander gathered at a ceremony in Herat and picked up arms with plans to fight.
Mohammad Ismail Khan said he would support efforts by Afghan forces to claw back control of parts of western Afghanistan, including a border crossing with Iran. Khan, a former minister and a survivor of a Taliban attack in 2009, was a leading member of the Northern Alliance whose militia helped U.S. forces topple the Taliban in 2001.
This comes after the Taliban captured six districts including the Islam Qala border and the Torghundi border towns, two trade gateways to Iran and Turkmenistan, of the province in the last 24 hours.
“We will soon go [for the Taliban to the frontlines] in the city and all western zone with the help of God change the situation,” Ismail Khan told his supporters.
Afghan security personnel increased checkpoints in and around the provincial capital of Herat on Friday. Ismail Khan has also stated that public uprising forces have been deployed at 15 positions to fight against the Taliban alongside the Afghan security and defense forces (ANSDF).
Meanwhile, the Taliban militants have also captured the key Abu Nasr Farahi port, bordering with Iran, in Farah province, Provincial Governor Masoud Bakhtawar confirmed Friday.
The Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment (HCCI) stated that transportations via the ports have been stopped.
“Both the Torghundi and the Islam Qala have been captured by the Taliban and all imports and exports that we had yesterday are now have been stopped,” said Hamidullah Khadim, Chairman of Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Herat officials, however, stated that they were mobilizing forces and will launch a clearance operation as soon as possible.
“Reinforcement, mobilizing people [public uprising forces], and launch of military operations to the clear area from the Taliban have been started,” said Jilani Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor.
According to the reports, so far, at least 15 districts of western Herat province were fallen to the Taliban.
In the last week, the Taliban have overrun areas bordering five countries – Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China, and Pakistan – as foreign forces end their two-decade intervention and the domestic security situation deteriorates.
The insurgents have been gaining territory for weeks but accelerated their thrust as the United States vacated its main Afghan base, effectively ending an intervention that began with the ousting of the Islamist Taliban government in 2001.
Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52
COVID-19
First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine donated by US arrives in Kabul
More than 1.4 million doses of the US-donated Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Afghanistan on Friday, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said.
According to the Ministry, The first batch, 1,446,000 doses, was handed over to the Afghan government at an event on Friday.
Ross Wilson, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy in Kabul, who attended the event reiterated the US continued assistance to Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the American forces from Afghanistan.
“I’m delighted that the US was able to provide 1.48 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, underscoring our Enduring Partnership,” Wilson said in a tweet.
COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the lives & livelihoods of people the world over, including here in Afghanistan. I’m delighted that the US was able to provide 1.48 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, underscoring our #EnduringPartnership https://t.co/IDCGp618S6
— Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson (@USAmbKabul) July 9, 2021
“This is the first of two vaccine consignments to arrive this month, bringing the total donation to around 3.3 million doses,” the UN children’s agency UNICEF said in a statement.
The deliveries are part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to share 80 million vaccine doses globally, most through COVAX, which is run by the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF.
“These vaccines arrive at a critical time for Afghanistan as the country faces a difficult surge in COVID-19 infections,” said UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, Hervé Ludovic De Lys.
Over 1,200 new infections were reported in Afghanistan on July 8th down from a record peak of 1,853 new cases on June 21st, according to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker. Less than four percent of the Afghan population is vaccinated, UNICEF said.
“As many countries face vaccine supply challenges, the dose-sharing mechanism is a rapid way to close the immediate supply gap,” De Lys said. “I hope that other governments will step up and share their doses, supplies, and therapeutics to protect those most in need.”
