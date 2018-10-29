Ismail Khan to Abdullah: Don’t Run for Presidential Election This Time

(Last Updated On: October 29, 2018)

Mohammad Ismail Khan, a senior member of Jamiat-e-Islami party urges Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah not to try his chance for the upcoming presidential election this time.

As leading candidate of Jamiat-e-Islami party, Abdullah has run for the presidential elections in against Hamid Karzai in 2009 and against the current President Ashraf Ghani in 2014.

However, Ismail Khan said that Abdullah has already run three times for the presidential election and that should not try this time.

“Abdullah has been given three changes, this time, it is better for him to move forward based on a principle set for him by Jamiat-e-Islami party,” Ismail Khan said.

Speaking to Ariana News, Islami Khan also criticized the National Unity Government – describing it as “kindergarten”. He said sidelining the jihadi figures have been the reason behind the government’s failure and ongoing challenges in the country.