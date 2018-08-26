Islamic State Leader Erhabi Killed in Nangarhar Airstrike

(Last Updated On: August 26, 2018 5:21 pm)

The leader of Islamic State in Afghanistan, Abu Saad Erhabi, was killed in a strike being conducted on the group’s hideouts in eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday night, officials confirmed Sunday.

Citing sources in the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the government’s provincial media office in a statement said the IS leader Erhabi was killed in Khogyani district along with 10 other key members of the militant group in air and ground operations of the Afghan security forces.

The operations were carried out in Jungle village of Khogyani district, the statement said.

A large amount of heavy and light weapons and ammunition were destroyed during raids on two Islamic State hideouts, the statement added.

According to the statement, Abu Saad Erhabi was the resident of Orakzai Agency. He has taken over the leadership of IS in Afghanistan after the death of Hasib Logari.