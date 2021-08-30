Latest News
Islamic State claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport
Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, the group’s Nasher News said on its Telegram channel.
The groups said it “targeted Kabul International Airport with six Katyusha rockets.”
U.S. anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets fired at Kabul’s airport early on Monday, a U.S. official said, Reuters reported.
Massive crowds form outside banks in Kabul, as locals rush to withdraw cash
Afghans wanting to withdraw money were seen gathered outside banks in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday, amid concerns over the implementation of new restrictions on cash withdrawal.
Earlier on Saturday, a statement from the Taliban had ordered banks to reopen and imposed a limit on withdrawals of 20,000 Afghani ($233).
Local resident Shah Agha hoped the reopening of banks would result in work being available for Afghans again. “The working situation is zero because banks and exchange markets are closed. We call on the Islamic Emirate to build the Afghan economy as soon as possible,” he said.
Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said officials had already been appointed to run key institutions including the ministries of public health and education and the central bank.
He also said he expected the serious economic turbulence which has hit the Afghani currency to ease soon.
Prices for commodities including flour, oil, and rice are rapidly rising and the currency is plunging, with money changers in Pakistan already refusing to accept the Afghani.
MSF contractors hold protest rally, call for help to evacuate
A number of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) – also known as Doctors Without Borders – doctors and health workers contracted by the organization on Monday held a rally in front of the MSF offices in Kabul calling for help to be evacuated.
The doctors and health care workers say they have worked in the health sector for several years in cooperation with foreign institutions and now want to leave the country.
They called on the international community, especially those in charge of MSF, to provide them with asylum and to not forget about them.
“We have worked with foreigners for many years and carried out health projects and cared for the sick and wounded, while we are in a state of despair. We call on MSF officials and the international community to take action to evacuate us from Afghanistan,” said Mirwais Haidari, a doctor.
“After the developments that have taken place, our work projects have stopped and we are in uncertainty and we want the doctors and health workers who have worked with foreigners to be transferred from Afghanistan, and we want asylum,” said Mohammad Zahir Tahir, another doctor.
Meanwhile, these doctors and health workers emphasize that MSF should not ignore the work they have done in Afghanistan and that serious steps should be taken to address their demands.
“We have provided a lot of services to foreigners in the field of health services, and today is the day to hear our voice and our request to be accepted to move us from Afghanistan,” said Zahra Ghulami, a nurse.
“We have worked with foreigners in the health sector and now we are in a state of disarray and our projects have stopped and our services should not be ignored and we call on the world to take action to transfer us from Afghanistan,” said Zarifa Karimi, another nurse.
Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave: US
The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries.
“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country,” they said in the statement posted to US State Department’s website.
“We have the clear expectation of and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our respective countries,” read the statement.
The statement said the countries, which also included Australia, Germany, Denmark, Poland, Japan, France, Spain and many others, would continue to issue travel documents to designated Afghans.
This comes after the U.S. troops have begun their withdrawal from Kabul airport, the Pentagon said on Saturday, as the evacuation efforts from the Afghan capital entered the final stages.
