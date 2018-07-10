Islamic Scholars in Saudi Arabia Call for Ending War in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2018 8:43 pm)

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday hosted the International Muslim Ulema Conference on Peace and Stability in Afghanistan, the participants called for ending the war in Afghanistan.

The conference organized by Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) titled “International Ulema Conference on Peace and Stability in Afghanistan” aims to help bring peace and stability in a country that has long been a victim of extremism.

At the conference’s opening, Al-Othaimeen said that Afghanistan has passed through difficult circumstances involving killings and destruction.

He said as representative of OIC, urging peace and stability in Afghanistan and supporting the peace process the country.

Nearly 100 Islamic scholars, including 35 from Afghanistan, attended the two-conference in Jeddah and Makkah.

At the meeting, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Dr. Abdullatif AL-Asheikh, offered Saudi Arabia’s support to Afghanistan, saying: “The Kingdom was and still is the best support for its brothers in the Islamic world.”

“Islamic law emphasized unity and discard the difference,” he added.

Shafiq Samim, a member of Afghanistan’s Ulema Council, urged the Saudi king to invite the Taliban to Saudi Arabia for peace talks.

At the declaration of the event, the Islamic scholars would be urged to seriously involve in the issues related to the Afghanistan war and declare their stand against suicide attacks and bombings in Afghanistan.