Islamic Emirate official assures donors aid will be delivered transparently
International aid to Afghanistan will be delivered transparently and will not end up in private pockets, an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) official said on Sunday.
In an interview with China’s Global Television Network (CGTN) the deputy head of the Islamic Emirate’s Cultural Commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, said the Afghan government will coordinate the distribution of aid and will ensure it reaches the people who need it most.
He said a number of ministries and directorates would be involved in overseeing the process and that “the government has discussed this issue after the aid was promised and the government is pondering over how such aid will be received and distributed.”
This comes amid warnings by the foreign community, including the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, of a looming humanitarian crisis and a complete economic collapse unless urgent aid and funding support is given to Afghanistan.
Wasiq also said it was important that Afghans receive aid regardless of the channels of distribution.
“Such aid will work towards rebuilding the country and bringing prosperity in the lives of our people; therefore, it is not important whether this aid will be received by the government or it will be distributed through NGOs or UN agencies.
“The good news, however, is that this aid will not be going to private pockets as was the case in the previous regime.
“If the aid is delivered to the government or if the aid will be delivered through NGOs, the government in both cases will be closely coordinating the process,” said Wasiq.
He said the aid distribution will reach those areas that need help most.
“We assure both our people and the world that the aid will reach where they are supposed to reach and will not reach private pockets. We appreciate the efforts of all sides who want to help the people of Afghanistan and who want to bring a positive change in the current situation, and we support them,” said Wasiq.
“We also expect the helping countries to convince other nations of the world as well, because the Islamic Emirate has assured the rest of the world that Afghanistan will be an independent country and this country will not be used against any other country in the world,” he said.
Sudan’s PM says coup plotters were inside and outside military
An attempted coup in Sudan was organised by elements inside and outside the military establishment, leading to the first arrests of those involved in such a plot, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Tuesday.
The failed attempt was preceded by attempts to sow insecurity, especially in the east of Sudan, but had failed to undermine the country’s democratic transition, Hamdok said in a televised statement.
“What happened is an orchestrated coup by factions inside and outside the armed forces and this is an extension of the attempts by remnants since the fall of the former regime to abort the civilian democratic transition,” Hamdok said.
“This attempt was preceded by extensive preparations represented by lawless in the cities and the exploitation of the situation in the east of the country, close national roads and ports and block oil production.”
The coup attempt points to the difficult path facing a government that has reoriented Sudan since 2019, winning Western debt relief and taking steps to normalize ties with Israel, while battling a severe economic crisis and facing down challenges from those still loyal to Bashir.
A ruling body known as the Sovereign Council has run Sudan under a fragile power-sharing deal between the military and civilians since the overthrow of Bashir, an Islamist shunned by the West who presided over Sudan for nearly three decades.
Elections are expected in 2024.
It was not the first challenge to the transitional authorities. They say they have foiled or detected previous coup attempts linked to factions loyal to Bashir, who was deposed by the army after months of protests against his rule.
Those involved in the latest effort would be held to account, Hamdok said.
“For the first time, there are people who were arrested during their implementation of the coup,” he said.
Pakistan satisfied with security assurances by IEA: Iftikhar
Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations director general, Major General Babar Iftikhar said Islamabad is satisfied with the assurances by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) that they will not allow any group to use Afghan territory to carry out terrorist activities against any country, including Pakistan.
In an interview with Urdu News, Iftikhar said: “The Taliban (IEA) have reiterated on several occasions that no group or terrorist organisation will be allowed to use Afghan territory for any terrorist activity against any country, including Pakistan. We have no reason to doubt their intentions, and that is why we are in constant touch with them to protect our national interest.”
Iftikhar also said there have been discussions between Pakistani authorities and the IEA about new border control measures in order to prevent “undesired elements” from crossing the border into Pakistan.
He also said progress has been made in fencing the 2,600-km-long border with Afghanistan.
“Our goal has always been better management on this side of the border. Fencing the Pakistan-Afghan border was a major responsibility due to the region’s terrain and other difficulties.
“Despite all the difficulties, Pakistan has completed the fencing work on 90 percent of the border. Border management is constantly improving and we are hopeful that it will be fully secured in the near future,” he said.
IEA announces additional appointments to key positions
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) deputy minister of culture and information on Tuesday announced the rest of the interim government’s key appointments including cabinet members.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid said expertise in the respective fields had been taken into account in appointing the acting ministers and other officials.
He said in doing this, the ministries will be strengthened and standardized.
Mujahid said that the following appointments have been made in the Ministries by the order of Ameerul Momineen Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the IEA:
• Haji Nooruddin Azizi has been appointed as acting Minister of Commerce.
• Haji Mohammad Bashir has been appointed as First Deputy Minister of Commerce and Haji Mohammad Azim Sultanzada as Second Deputy Minister
• Qalandar Ibad as acting Minister of Public Health, Abdul Bari Omar and Mohammad Hassan Gheyasi as his acting deputies
• Sadar Mullah Mohammad Ibrahim has been appointed as the Deputy Security Minister for the Ministry of Interior
• Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir acting deputy defence minister
• Engineer Nazar Mohammad Motmaen has been appointed as the acting-head of the National Olympic Committee.
• Engineer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Omar as the acting Deputy Minister of Power and Energy
• Haji Ghulam Ghaos as the acting Deputy Minister of Counter-Disaster
• Dr. Mohammad Faqir as the acting Head of the Central Statistics Office
• Haji Gul Mohammad as the acting Deputy Minister of Borders
• Gul Zarin Kochi as the second acting Deputy Minister of Borders
• Arsala Khoroti as the acting Deputy Minister of Refugees
• Dr. Lutfullah Khairkhwa as the acting Deputy Minister of Higher Education
• And Engineer Najibullah as the Director of Afghanistan’s Atomic Energy Agency
Mujahid said the government’s planned inauguration ceremony has been canceled as the IEA wants to get ministries and directorates back to work as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, asked by reporters if the cabinet is now inclusive, Mujaid said that representatives of minorities, including Hazaras, have been appointed to official positions.
Citing an example, Mujahid said Mohammad Hassan Gheyasi, the new acting deputy minister for public health is a Hazara.
“Minorities are considered in the cabinet and we are working to make it more inclusive,” Mujahid said.
Mujahid also said that the current cabinet will continue as an interim government for now until the IEA leaders have made their final decision.
On the topic of girls returning to school, Mujahid said: “We are working to complete the procedures so that girls can resume their education.”
On issues involving the health sector, Mujahid said that the visit to Kabul by the World Health Organization’s Director General Tedros Adhanom on Monday had raised hopes that a number of issues in this sector would be addressed and resolved soon.
On the issue of media, Mujahid said: “The media is important and we support the media. There have been some problems in provinces, but these are being addressed.”
In response to a question on the scrapping of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, he said the interim government needs time to address issues around education and work relating to women and that the IEA first needs to ensure the safety of women and girls.
Discussing a number of other issues, he said the IEA was using all diplomatic channels available to have Afghanistan’s frozen assets released. He also said commercial flights into Kabul will resume as soon as the airport’s main radar system has been repaired.
According to him, the radar system was badly damaged when foreign troops withdrew.
On Daesh (ISIS-K) activities, Mujahid said that the group has no physical presence in any part of the country.
“The Daesh (ISIS) that exists in Iraq and Syria does not exist here. Still, some people who may be our own Afghans have adopted the Daesh mentality, which is a phenomenon that the people do not support,” he said but added the IEA would stop “cowardly” attacks.
This comes after Daesh claimed responsibility for a series of bomb blasts that rocked the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan over the weekend.
