Islamabad to Host Intra-Afghan Meeting in Upcoming Days

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2019)

Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, is supposed to hold an intra-Afghan meeting hosting some of the Taliban members and Afghan politicians in the upcoming days.

The politicians who had participated in the Moscow meeting have been invited to attend the meeting in Islamabad, says sources aware of the event.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive of the Country, says that it is an absurd mindset if any country seeks its benefits in making its the neighboring countries insecure.

“This is so illogical if any country thinks that the ongoing war in its neighboring county is to secure that country’s benefits. Therefore, a national, regional, and international consensus are needed to bring peace in Afghanistan, ” said Abdullah.

Moreover, the Afghan politicians are hopeful that the recent changes in the region have made Pakistan take practical actions for the peace process in Afghanistan.

“We expect that Pakistan to have an effective role in the process,” said Mohammad Nateqi, a member of the Afghan People’s Unity Party.

“The Afghan politicians including President Ghani are not happy with the U.S. actions and have begun taking the measures to show that if the U.S. ignore them, its rivals like Pakistan and Iran, in contrast, accept them,” said Ahmad Saedi, a former Afghan diplomat in Pakistan.

In addition, President Ghani is supposed to travel to Islamabad in the upcoming days.

The Presidential Palace has said that discussing the peace process with the Pakistan officials forms the main agenda of this trip.

This comes as in recent years Pakistan has been accused of supporting terrorism by Kabul and Washington.