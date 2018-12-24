Islamabad ‘Assures’ Kabul of Bringing Taliban to Negotiating Table

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2018)

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited Kabul on Monday, where he assured of bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table with the Afghan government, sources said.

The sources told Ariana News that the assurance was made when Pakistan’s FM Qureshi met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the Presidential Palace.

Qureshi visited Kabul as part of his a three-day tour to regional countries including Iran, China, and Russia.

During his Kabul visit, Qureshi also met with Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani, where he said that a stable and secure Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest. He stressed on the policy non-interference of Pakistan government in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and deemed the success of peace in the war-weary country.

“Pakistani delegation emphasized that they are making efforts to bring the reconcilable Taliban to the negotiating table with the Afghan government,” said Sebghatullah Ahmadi, Spokesman of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Every option is on the table, and our proposal is still persisted so that the Taliban make ceasefire and the peace talks continue,” he said. “Of course, we have made progress and we are hopeful of having positive results out the peace talks.”

It comes as earlier, Pakistani media reported that the U.S. President Trump has written a letter to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he sought Islamabad’s help with Afghan peace talks.