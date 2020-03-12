ISIS has no real presence in Afghanistan, new research suggests

(Last Updated On: March 12, 2020)

Fighters, who are active under the name of ISIS, are the former members of the Pakistani Taliban, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jundallah, showed the new research conducted by the Afghanistan Institute for Strategic Studies.

Hassan Ehsani, a researcher said, “The members of ISIS in Afghanistan are the former members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Pakistani Taliban, and Jundallah. There is no leadership similarity between the Khurasan province and Syria and the Iraq government.”

This research also considered the opinions of the prisoners of the Khurasan province of ISIS in Afghanistan. Kunar, Nangarhar, Nooristan, Badakhshan, Herat, Nimroz, and Farah are considered to be the main target provinces of ISIS.

This comes as Sima Samar, State Minister of Human Rights said, “After peace if the Taliban fighters are not provided jobs, they will probably join other insurgent groups.”

The main question comes as what supports the battle lines of these groups?

Saifuddin Saihoon, a university instructor, said in the matter, “Belief in a political Islam and ideal government which is impossible for now encourages students and others to join these groups.”

The Afghan government said that ISIS was completely defeated and that the group was no more a threat.

Not long ago, hundreds of ISIS fighters alongside their families surrendered to the government.

In recent years, ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadliest attacks: the attack on Mazari’s commemoration last week killing at least 32 people and wounding 81 others.