ISIS Commander For Northern Afghanistan Killed in Airstrike

(Last Updated On: April 07, 2018 3:27 pm)

Qari Hekmatullah, the general commander of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the north of the country was severely injured and then died following an Afghan airstrike targeted him in Jowzjan province, according to Afghan security officials.

Officials in the country’s intelligence agency known as National Directorate of Security (NDS) said to Ariana News that the terror group’s top commander was targeted yesterday along with his bodyguard in Mughul village of Darzaab district.

The source further noted that his dead body was buried in Bibi Maryam village of the same district in the northern Jowzjan province.

According to Faqir Mohammad Jowzjani, Police Chief of Jowzjan province, two foreigners were also killed in the attack carried out by Afghan air force.

Mohammad Hanif Rezaie, spokesperson of Afghan 209 Military Corps also confirmed the death of ISIS top commander in Jowzjan province.

He added that the group has selected Habibul Rahman, another ISIS commander, as Hekmatullah’s replacement for commanding the group in the north of Afghanistan.

Qari Hekmat shifted side from Taliban to ISIS or Daesh almost three years ago and established a the terror group’s foothold in Darzaab district.

Since then armed men under his order have killed dozens people including six employees of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and set fire on two villages of the same district.

Most of Darzaab district is reportedly under the control of ISIS or Daesh since many days ago and the terrorists have increased their movements significantly across Jowzjan province.