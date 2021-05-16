Latest News
ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul mosque bombing
ISIS (Daesh) has claimed responsibility for Friday’s bombing at a mosque in Kabul that left at least 14 worshippers, including the mosque’s Imam, dead, SITE Intelligence Group reported.
The explosion happened inside a mosque in Shakardarah district of Kabul province during Friday prayers.
The explosion took place during a three-day Eid ceasefire between the Taliban and the Afghan government.
According to SITE, ISIS said its fighters had placed an explosive device inside the mosque and detonated it once worshippers were inside offering prayers on the second day of the Eid-ul-Fitr.
The ceasefire ended at midnight on Saturday.
Latest News
Laghman district police chief killed in accidental fire
Abdul Zahir, Police Chief of Laghman’s Dawlat Shah District, was killed accidentally by Afghan forces artillery fire, Laghman Governor said.
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon.
Laghman Governor Rahmatullah Yarmal told Ariana News that the Afghan forces were targeting Taliban strongholds but due to a “technical issue a mortar shell hit the position of the police commander in the area.”
Yarmal stated that one of Zahir’s bodyguards was also killed in the incident.
Yarmal did not provide further details.
Dawlat Shah is one of Laghman’s volatile districts.
The Afghan forces have launched an operation to clear the district of Taliban presence.
Latest News
Fighting resumes in Afghanistan after three-day ceasefire ends
The Afghan National Army has launched offensives and started clearance operations in the south western parts of the country after the three-day Eid ceasefire ended at midnight Saturday.
The 215th Maiwand Military Corps said in a statement, operations were launched simultaneously in besieged western areas of Lashkargah, Nawa and Nahri Saraj districts.
“The Afghan defense forces are committed to suppressing, clearing and destroying terrorists in the country,” read the statement.
The Taliban has so far not commented on this.
The three-day ceasefire was declared by the Taliban last Sunday to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday and to “provide a peaceful and secure atmosphere” so Afghans could celebrate with “a greater peace of mind.”
The ceasefire was largely observed by both the Afghan government and the Taliban.
But the Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday that Taliban had violated the three-day ceasefire in seven provinces across the country – killing and wounding dozens of civilians.
“The ceasefire has been violated in several cases and several points of the country and terrorist groups under Taliban leadership violated the ceasefire. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is committed to the ceasefire, but enemies are not committed and violated the ceasefire,” said Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the MoD.
This comes after an IED was reportedly detonated inside a mosque in Shakardara district in Kabul during Friday prayers. On Saturday, sources said 14 people were killed, including the mosque’s Imam.
The three-day ceasefire was widely welcomed by the Afghan people but most called for the tenuous truce to be extended and to become permanent.
However, going into the ceasefire, the Taliban said it would observe the truce but would resume hostilities after the Eid holidays.
Latest News
Day 3 of ceasefire: MoD accuses Taliban of violating ceasefire
The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday that Taliban has violated the three-day ceasefire in seven provinces across the country that killed and wounded dozens of civilians.
“The ceasefire has been violated in several cases and several points of the country and terrorist groups under Taliban leadership violated the ceasefire. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is committed to the ceasefire, but enemies are not committed and violated the ceasefire,” said Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the MoD.
This comes after an IED was reportedly detonated inside a mosque in Shakardara district in Kabul during Friday prayers. On Saturday, sources said 14 people were killed, including the mosque’s Imam.
The following incidents were reported on Saturday, day three of the ceasefire.
1 – One policeman and two civilians were wounded in an explosion in Surobi district of Kabul province on Saturday.
2- Two civilians were killed and two others were wounded in Kunduz province in an IED explosion.
3- Two civilians killed in Ghazni province in an explosion
4- Two explosions were reported in Kandahar province that killed and wounded civilians.
5- An explosion in Kapisa reportedly killed and wounded civilians.
In addition to this, Mohammad Omar Sherzad, the governor of Uruzgan province said that Taliban attacked Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in the province.
“In two areas of Uruzgan province the ceasefire has been violated. One attack was on a security forces convoy along the Kandahar-Uruzgan highway and second they (Taliban) attacked an ANDSF check post close to Tarin Kot city, that wounded Afghan forces. The Taliban are not committed to their commitments,” said Sherzad.
Meanwhile, some members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) said that all the attacks are not carried out by the Taliban.
“Shakardara attack was a series of killings of religious scholars; such attacks are carried out by Takfiri (non-believing) groups; but attacks in Uruzgan, Kandahar and other provinces are Taliban actions,” said Mohammad Arif Rahmani, an MP.
The three-day ceasefire was widely welcomed by the Afghan people but most called for the tenuous truce to be extended and to become permanent.
However, going into the ceasefire, the Taliban said it would observe the truce but would resume hostilities after the Eid holidays.
Laghman district police chief killed in accidental fire
ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul mosque bombing
Fighting resumes in Afghanistan after three-day ceasefire ends
Israel bombs Gaza home of top Hamas leader as fighting rages
New species of crested dinosaur identified in Mexico
Russia ask 10 US diplomats to leave in retaliation against Washington
Chad President Idriss Deby killed in battle
Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site
Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
Tahawol: Efforts underway for holding Istanbul peace summit
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Second day of Afghan ceasefire discussed
Sola: the three-day Eid ceasefire across Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: President Ghani says current peace process opportunity must be seized to end war
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
US destroys unwanted gear and sells it as scrap
-
World4 days ago
35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates
-
Latest News2 days ago
Day 2 of ceasefire: blast hits Kabul mosque during Friday prayers
-
Latest News4 days ago
China calls for ethnic inclusion and moderate Islamic policy in ‘new’ govt
-
World3 days ago
Biden believes Israel conflict will end soon
-
Business5 days ago
Public Works on track with new road linking Badakhshan to China
-
Latest News4 days ago
Deputy leader of Taliban faction sustains ‘serious’ injuries in skirmish
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban capture key district near Afghan capital