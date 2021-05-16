Connect with us

ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul mosque bombing

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: May 16, 2021)

ISIS (Daesh) has claimed responsibility for Friday’s bombing at a mosque in Kabul that left at least 14 worshippers, including the mosque’s Imam, dead, SITE Intelligence Group reported.

The explosion happened inside a mosque in Shakardarah district of Kabul province during Friday prayers.

The explosion took place during a three-day Eid ceasefire between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

According to SITE, ISIS said its fighters had placed an explosive device inside the mosque and detonated it once worshippers were inside offering prayers on the second day of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The ceasefire ended at midnight on Saturday.

Latest News

Laghman district police chief killed in accidental fire

Ariana News

Published

41 mins ago

on

May 16, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2021)

Abdul Zahir, Police Chief of Laghman’s Dawlat Shah District, was killed accidentally by Afghan forces artillery fire, Laghman Governor said.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon.

Laghman Governor Rahmatullah Yarmal told Ariana News that the Afghan forces were targeting Taliban strongholds but due to a “technical issue a mortar shell hit the position of the police commander in the area.”

Yarmal stated that one of Zahir’s bodyguards was also killed in the incident.

Yarmal did not provide further details.

Dawlat Shah is one of Laghman’s volatile districts.

The Afghan forces have launched an operation to clear the district of Taliban presence.

Latest News

Fighting resumes in Afghanistan after three-day ceasefire ends

Ariana News

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 16, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2021)

The Afghan National Army has launched offensives and started clearance operations in the south western parts of the country after the three-day Eid ceasefire ended at midnight Saturday.

The 215th Maiwand Military Corps said in a statement, operations were launched simultaneously in besieged western areas of Lashkargah, Nawa and Nahri Saraj districts.
“The Afghan defense forces are committed to suppressing, clearing and destroying terrorists in the country,” read the statement.

The Taliban has so far not commented on this.

The three-day ceasefire was declared by the Taliban last Sunday to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday and to “provide a peaceful and secure atmosphere” so Afghans could celebrate with “a greater peace of mind.”

The ceasefire was largely observed by both the Afghan government and the Taliban.

But the Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday that Taliban had violated the three-day ceasefire in seven provinces across the country – killing and wounding dozens of civilians.

“The ceasefire has been violated in several cases and several points of the country and terrorist groups under Taliban leadership violated the ceasefire. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is committed to the ceasefire, but enemies are not committed and violated the ceasefire,” said Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the MoD.

This comes after an IED was reportedly detonated inside a mosque in Shakardara district in Kabul during Friday prayers. On Saturday, sources said 14 people were killed, including the mosque’s Imam.

The three-day ceasefire was widely welcomed by the Afghan people but most called for the tenuous truce to be extended and to become permanent.

However, going into the ceasefire, the Taliban said it would observe the truce but would resume hostilities after the Eid holidays.

Latest News

Day 3 of ceasefire: MoD accuses Taliban of violating ceasefire

Ariana News

Published

23 hours ago

on

May 15, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: May 15, 2021)

The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday that Taliban has violated the three-day ceasefire in seven provinces across the country that killed and wounded dozens of civilians.

“The ceasefire has been violated in several cases and several points of the country and terrorist groups under Taliban leadership violated the ceasefire. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is committed to the ceasefire, but enemies are not committed and violated the ceasefire,” said Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the MoD.

This comes after an IED was reportedly detonated inside a mosque in Shakardara district in Kabul during Friday prayers. On Saturday, sources said 14 people were killed, including the mosque’s Imam.

The following incidents were reported on Saturday, day three of the ceasefire.

1 – One policeman and two civilians were wounded in an explosion in Surobi district of Kabul province on Saturday.

2- Two civilians were killed and two others were wounded in Kunduz province in an IED explosion.

3- Two civilians killed in Ghazni province in an explosion

4- Two explosions were reported in Kandahar province that killed and wounded civilians.

5- An explosion in Kapisa reportedly killed and wounded civilians.

In addition to this, Mohammad Omar Sherzad, the governor of Uruzgan province said that Taliban attacked Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in the province.

“In two areas of Uruzgan province the ceasefire has been violated. One attack was on a security forces convoy along the Kandahar-Uruzgan highway and second they (Taliban) attacked an ANDSF check post close to Tarin Kot city, that wounded Afghan forces. The Taliban are not committed to their commitments,” said Sherzad.

Meanwhile, some members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) said that all the attacks are not carried out by the Taliban.

“Shakardara attack was a series of killings of religious scholars; such attacks are carried out by Takfiri (non-believing) groups; but attacks in Uruzgan, Kandahar and other provinces are Taliban actions,” said Mohammad Arif Rahmani, an MP.

The three-day ceasefire was widely welcomed by the Afghan people but most called for the tenuous truce to be extended and to become permanent.

However, going into the ceasefire, the Taliban said it would observe the truce but would resume hostilities after the Eid holidays.

