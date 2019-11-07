ISIS Attack on Tajikistan Has No Relation with Afghanistan: MoD

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2019)

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that a failed attack on a Tajik outpost has no relation with Afghanistan.

Twenty masked gunmen attacked a Tajik outpost on the border with Uzbekistan on 4 November 2019.

According to Tajik authorities, the attackers killed a border guard and a policeman before 15 of them were killed by return fire and the remaining five were captured.

On Wednesday, Tajik Authorities said Daesh terrorists from Afghanistan were behind the attack.

In response, Rohullah Ahmadzai, Spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense told Ariana News that the clashes have been occurred inside Tajikistan between the attackers and Tajik forces.

Ahmadzai said the assailants, which are said to be Daesh, were residing inside Tajikistan’s soil.

“It was not an attack over Tajik forces by using Afghan territory. The fight against terrorism is a joint responsibility as the threats are equal,” MoD Spokesman stated.

He added that the identity of the attackers remains yet unclear.

The Daesh group also known as Islamic States (IS) has not confirmed its involvement.

However, Nabi Misdaq, an Advisor to President Ashraf Ghani, believes that all members of Daesh terrorist group are entering Afghanistan from Pakistan, and then they are being encouraged to penetrate into Middle Asia to carry out attacks.