IS Claims Responsibility for Attack on Kabul Academic Center As Victims Buried

(Last Updated On: August 16, 2018 4:49 pm)

The Islamic State (IS)-Daesh group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on an education center in capital Kabul, the group’s Amaq news agency said by issuing short statement on Thursday.

Kabul mourners held a funeral for victims and bury family members, friends and classmates after the deadly attack which killed 65 and wounded 70 people.

The relatives of victims called on government to reveal the involved hands behind this bloody incident and share it with people.

“We are standing every day and watching the deaths of our young men. We burry them with all their hopes,” one of the victims’ relatives told Ariananews.

Most of the victims were students preparing for university entrance exams in a classroom at an Academy in an area of west Kabul.

“Nagina came to Kabul to take preparations for entrance exam. But we burry her far away from the eyes of her parents,” one of the participants at the funeral said.

Some bodies had been double-counted when they were being taken to hospital from the blast site following the attack, the health ministry asserted.

In the meantime, the burial ceremony of the suicide victims reportedly turned violent as the security forces target those gathered to bury their loved ones.

According to eyewitnesses, one was injured when police forces opened fire on the people who were gathered to collectively bury their loved ones on the slopes of the Qurigh Mountain.