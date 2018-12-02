Irresponsible Commander Naweed Arrested in Takhar

(Last Updated On: December 2, 2018)

Afghan security forces have arrested irresponsible commander Naweed along with a group of his seven armed fighters in the northern province of Takhar, local authorities said Sunday.

According to the provincial military authorities, the commander was under 24-hour siege of the Afghan forces at a hospital in the province on late Saturday. He was arrested after a brief clash with the government forces.

“We managed to arrest him from inside a clinic at 12 am,” said Nizamuddin Ghoori, an in charge of the operation which ended in the arrest of commander Naweed.

He said Naweed was arrested along with his seven armed loyalists.

Following the incident, the Interior Affairs Ministry said that it has launched probing the incident.

“All of them have been arrested by police. We have started investigating and thereafter, will refer their case to the Attorney General office,” said Najib Danish, Spokesman of the ministry.

Naveed has been a commander of irresponsible armed group for more than 10 years in Khanabad district of northern Kunduz province, allegedly had operated against the Taliban.

“I was serving people, I have not used any kind of force or have taken any extortions from the people. People were happy from me,” said Irresponsible commander Naweed said.

However, recently, videos were being circulated on social media, indicating that Naweed having fun at a ceremony of dancing boys in Kunduz.

“The rule of law should be implemented on all Afghanistan citizens equally so that people could see themselves in the same mirror,” said Mohammad Radmanish, a former military official.

It comes as President Ghani in part of his speech at Geneva Conference has said that there are a number of “irresponsible and illegal armed groups” still active throughout the country.

“They are illicitly armed via corrupt networks, and some of their commanders still claim government titles, yet they operate like criminal militias—extorting local populations with fear, intimidation, and illegal fees, in exchange for some level of physical security,” Ghani said. “They are a menace to the population and a significant driver in illegal land-grabbing and the drug trade.”

The president stressed that a “criminal is a criminal”, regardless of ethnicity, province, religion, power, or wealth.

Reported by Bais Hayat, Edited by Shakib Mahmud