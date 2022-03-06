Latest News
IRC urges world not to neglect Afghanistan amid Ukraine crisis
As the world’s attention shifts to the conflict and displacement crisis in Ukraine, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has called on the world not to neglect Afghanistan.
In a statement issued Friday, IRC said that the international community should seize the opportunity in Afghanistan to prevent famine and save lives.
As a donor conference is expected to be held later this month, IRC called for continued attention, a scale up of life saving humanitarian aid, and policy changes to alleviate the economic crisis that is “tipping the scale towards preventable death and suffering.”
Amanda Catanzano, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at the IRC, welcomed World Bank board’s decision to provide $1 billion from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund to UN agencies and aid organizations operating in the country. She also welcomed the US government’s recent action to clarify the limits of US sanctions and provide a new license to authorize commercial and financial activity in Afghanistan.
“We urge the international community to build on this momentum – these welcome policy moves should be the beginning not the end. After six months of uncertainty for Afghans, these decisions represent vital action and recognition that Afghans need more than short-term emergency aid. The IRC has 3,000 staff members working across Afghanistan. Our staff see how the situation for ordinary Afghans worsens with every day that goes by without action.”
IRC said funding needs for the humanitarian response in Afghanistan have more than tripled since last year yet the response lacks 87 percent of the funding required.
According to the committee, a top priority should be charting forward a path for engagement in the economic crisis in Afghanistan, including a plan for supporting technical capacity at the central bank and a roadmap for releasing frozen Afghan assets, to ensure Afghans are not facing an even worse humanitarian catastrophe next year.
Afghan schools to be segregated by gender
Afghanistan’s education ministry is planning to segregate schools by gender, officials said on Sunday.
There will be schools only for boys and there will be schools only for girls, according to officials.
In areas where it is not possible to have separate schools for girls and boys, they will go to the same school at different times, authorities said.
“The Ministry of Education has submitted the proposal to the prime minister [for approval]. The proposal has three parts and it will be implemented very easily,” said Aziz Ahmad Rayan, a spokesman for the ministry.
Most secondary schools for girls were shut after the Islamic Emirate took over in August. IEA has said that all girls will be allowed to go to school from the start of the new school year, which starts later this month.
“The Ministry of Education should make efforts for improving the quality of education and skills of the academic cadres, because the competition is happening in the area of education,” said Ajmir Shah, a student.
“Girls should be allowed to go to schools. It is not the time to remain silent. They should not make our life dark. They should also reconsider the facilities,” said Sahar, another student.
Afghanistan’s education system has been devastated by more than three decades of conflict and an estimated 3.7 million children are out-of-school in the country.
Acting Interior Minister Haqqani shows face for first time
Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and a longtime leader of the so-called Haqqani network with a US bounty on his head, has appeared in front of the media for the first time.
Haqqani, nicknamed Khalifa, made the rare public appearance during a ceremony that saw the graduation of hundreds of police officers in Kabul on Saturday.
“Since we had not appeared in front of the media, we have now openly appeared in front of the media in order to build trust. Allah Almighty bestowed on us this honor and happiness,” Haqqani said.
In his speech, Haqqani gave serious orders to the security forces over the ongoing house search operation, telling them not to harass people and reach out to the local religious scholars if they encounter any problems during the operation.
“Please be patient and do not harass people during house to house searches and seek help from local clerics in case of any problems,” Haqqani said.
He also said that the IEA was committed to the Doha agreement signed with the United States in 2020 that paved the way to a pullout of US-led international troops that culminated in late August.
Haqqani told the graduating police cadets that the world faces no threat from Afghanistan; and countries that used to spend large sums of money on war in the past can now spend it on the development of Afghanistan.
“We also assure the world that no country will be threatened from Afghanistan’s soil. We protect the lives and property of the people, and it is our responsibility,” Haqqani added.
Haqqani had never allowed himself to be filmed, and an FBI notice of a $10 million bounty on his head for alleged activities featured only a blurry image of a bearded man mostly shrouded by a blanket.
The ceremony was also addressed by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi who said IEA was planning to have 350,000 security personnel to ensure security and defend Islamic values and Afghanistan’s territorial integrity.
“The leaders of the Islamic Emirate are committed to building a national and professional police, national and professional army and national and professional security force; we wholeheartedly support all our national facilities,” said Hanafi.
A total of 470 cadets including women graduated from Kabul Police Academy on Saturday.
The force has been trained at the center for four years in the criminal, logistical and border fields, and will be deployed in government departments according to their profession.
US hopes to complete resettlement of stranded Afghan refugees in August
The US is planning to complete in August the resettlement of Afghan refugees stranded by its withdrawal from the country last year, a senior State Department official has reportedly said on Friday.
So far, 85,000 Afghan refugees have been resettled in the US and thousands more remain in facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Albania, Mexico and other countries, the official told reporters on Friday, Bloomberg reported.
The official said the procedures for processing several thousand of those who have a “pathway” to resettlement in the US has now been established after being delayed by requirements for vaccines, medical checks and vetting by biometric teams flown in from the US.
Meanwhile, a US official met thousands of Afghan refugees in the UAE, apologized to them and promised to speed repatriation for some to the US. Some others, however, might never get US visas, the official suggested.
“I told them that I was really sorry it was taking so long and I was as frustrated as they were, frankly,” the senior US official said as reported by Al Jazeera. “But I also asked for their understanding of how hard we’ve been working to get the systems going.”
A US congressman has also called for addressing the issue of stranded Afghan refugees.
“For all of us who served in the military, who know our partners in Afghanistan and Iraq were so important, it’s great to be able to give back to them,” Congressman Darrell Issa said on Friday.
