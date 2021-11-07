Connect with us

Iraq's PM survives 'assassination attempt'

3 hours ago

November 7, 2021

A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt, Reuters reported.

Shortly after reports of the attack, Kadhimi tweeted reassuring that he had not been armed: “I am fine, thank God, amongst my people, and I call for calm and moderation for Iraq’s good.”, he wrote.

Two government officials said Kadhimi’s residence had been hit by at least one explosion and confirmed to Reuters that the prime minister was safe.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Western diplomats based in the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, said they heard explosions and gunfire in the area, Reuters reported.

The United States Department of State condemned the attack and offered assistance with the investigation.

