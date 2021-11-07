World
Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’
A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt, Reuters reported.
Shortly after reports of the attack, Kadhimi tweeted reassuring that he had not been armed: “I am fine, thank God, amongst my people, and I call for calm and moderation for Iraq’s good.”, he wrote.
Two government officials said Kadhimi’s residence had been hit by at least one explosion and confirmed to Reuters that the prime minister was safe.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Western diplomats based in the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, said they heard explosions and gunfire in the area, Reuters reported.
The United States Department of State condemned the attack and offered assistance with the investigation.
Latest News
At least eight dead in crush at US music festival
At least eight people were killed and many were injured in a crush when fans surged toward the stage during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston city in the US state of Texas, officials said.
Aerial images of NRG park earlier in the day showed large crowds gathering to gain access to the concert.
Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña confirmed the casualty figures at an early morning news conference outside NRG Park.
Peña said that at around 9 p.m. the crowd that had gathered for a performance by rapper Travis Scott began to push toward the front of the stage, causing panic and injuries.
The fire department transported 17 people to hospitals, and 11 of those transported were in cardiac arrest.
It was not yet clear what caused the disaster.
Live Nation, the event organizer, and Astroworld did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A crowd of 50,000 showed up for the two-day event, Peña said. The second day of the festival has been canceled.
Latest News
At least 91 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast
Ninety-one people were killed and over 100 wounded in the capital of Sierra Leone when a fuel tanker exploded following a collision, the central morgue and local authorities said.
The government has not yet confirmed the death toll, but the manager of the central state morgue in Freetown said it had received 91 bodies following the explosion.
A further 100 casualties have been admitted for treatment at hospitals and clinics across the capital, deputy health minister Amara Jambai told Reuters.
Victims included people who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, mayor of the port city, said initially in a post on Facebook that was later edited to remove the reference.
Accidents with tanker trucks in Sub-Saharan Africa have previously killed scores of people who gathered at the site to collect spilled fuel and were hit by secondary blasts.
World
India’s PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers near Pakistan border
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers near the country’s border with Pakistan in Kashmir on Thursday (November 4), Reuters reported.
Modi planted trees, distributed sweets, and paid tribute to fallen soldiers in the Jammu and Kashmir state.
Diwali marks the return of the Hindu God Prince, Rama, his wife Sita, and brother Laxman, to his hometown of Ayodhya after 14-years of exile, defeating demon king Ravana.
According to Hindu scriptures, the residents of Ayodhya illuminated the whole city with millions of lamps and celebrated to welcome their rightful king, who brought prosperity with his reign, read the report.
According to the report India’s Border Security Forces (BSF) also exchanged sweets with their Pakistani and Bangladeshi counterparts at their respective borders to mark Diwali.
BSF soldiers exchanged sweets with Pakistani Rangers and Border Guards Bangladesh at the Attari-Wagah and Agartala borders.
The forces have been following the tradition of meeting at the borders and exchanging sweets on key festivals including Eid, Diwali, and other national holidays.
Germany to send envoy to Kabul to negotiate aid
Pakistan Taliban demand prisoner release as condition for talks
Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’
Afghan carpet industry struggling amid ongoing trade crisis
At least eight dead in crush at US music festival
US says Doha talks with IEA were “candid and professional”
World Mental Health Day: doctors call for release of kidnapped doctor
Daesh claims responsibility for mosque attack in Kandahar
Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic -media
Andy Flower joins Afghan coaching staff ahead of T20 World Cup
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis discussed
Saar: Russia’s call for a peaceful solution between Afghans discussed
Tahawool: NATO’s intent to fight Daesh discussed
Zerbena: Collection of national revenue discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan central bank raises limit on bank withdrawals to $400 a week
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pentagon removes more than 130,000 Afghanistan War photos and videos
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA confirms seven dead in Kabul military hospital attack
-
Latest News5 days ago
Biden and Erdogan meet on sidelines of G20 Summit, discuss Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
IEA ban use of foreign currency in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Powerful explosion rocks Kabul as military hospital targeted
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan name Asghar Afghan replacement for T20 World Cup
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNICEF to directly fund Afghan teachers, bypassing IEA authorities