Iraq-based US headquarters come under Iranian missile attack

Iran has launched two missiles at the US bases located in Iraq. This is considered as an act of revenge for Soleimani’s killing by the US.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said Wednesday that Iran’s attacks at two Iraqi bases housing US forces were “self-defense measures under Article 51 of the UN Charter.”

“We do not seek escalation of tensions or war; however, we will defend ourselves against aggression,” he tweeted.

Following Iran’s attacks in Iraq, US President Donald Trump tweeted “All is well.”

“Assessment of casualties and damages is in progress. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!” Trump said.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, said Tuesday that the US does not seek war, but it is ready to respond forcefully, if necessary.”

“Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani General Bajwa, both have offered peaceful counsel and advice in calls today,” Esper tweeted.

Furthermore, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said in a tweet that Iran has refused to join the Regional and International Consensus for peace in Afghanistan.

“Its sustained efforts to support militant groups undermine the Afghan Peace Process. The Taliban’s entanglement in Iran’s dirty work will only hinder progress,” Pompeo added.

It is noteworthy that the US Federal Aviation Administration has canceled all passenger flights over Iran, Iraq, the Gulf, and the Oman Sea. The reason is “increased military activity and the possibility of miscalculation or misidentification.”