Iran’s Soleimani Killed in Airstrike – Baghdad

(Last Updated On: January 3, 2020)

General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad international airport on early Friday, the Pentagon said.

The U.S. Defense Department said in a statement that it has killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

The Defense Department added that U.S. forces conducted the attack at President Donald Trump’s directions.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran also confirmed the death of its high-profile general in a statement.

Alongside Soleimani, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in this attack.

Meanwhile, Mohsen Rezayee, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran said in a tweet that they will take the revenge of this action from the US.

Soleimani, the 59 years old general gained fame since the presence of the Iranian Quds Force in Iraq and later in Syria and other Middle Eastern countries. His death will surely affect the political scene in international politics around the globe.

It is worth mentioning that last week thousands of protestors raided the US embassy in Baghdad and Mark Esper, US secretary of defense announced that the U.S. will deploy 750 soldiers to the Middle East.