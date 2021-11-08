Connect with us

Iran’s military holds annual drills near mouth of Gulf

Published

22 seconds ago

 on
(Last Updated On: November 8, 2021)

Iran’s military launched an annual exercise near the mouth of the Gulf on Sunday, Iranian state television reported, a few weeks before resumption of talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, Reuters reported.

The military exercise covers an area from the eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern parts of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea, state television reported. About a fifth of oil that is consumed globally passes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway in the Gulf.

Periodic confrontations have taken place between Iran’s military and U.S. forces in the Gulf since 2018, when former U.S. President Donald Trump exited the nuclear pact and reimposed harsh sanctions against Tehran, Reuters reported.

Iran has reacted by breaching the deal’s limits on its nuclear programme.

Indirect talks between Iran and U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to revive the pact, which were put on hold since the election of Iran’s hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in June, are set to resume in Vienna on November 29.

Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’

Published

1 day ago

on

November 7, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2021)

A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt, Reuters reported.

Shortly after reports of the attack, Kadhimi tweeted reassuring that he had not been armed: “I am fine, thank God, amongst my people, and I call for calm and moderation for Iraq’s good.”, he wrote.

Two government officials said Kadhimi’s residence had been hit by at least one explosion and confirmed to Reuters that the prime minister was safe.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Western diplomats based in the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, said they heard explosions and gunfire in the area, Reuters reported.

The United States Department of State condemned the attack and offered assistance with the investigation.

At least eight dead in crush at US music festival

Published

2 days ago

on

November 6, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2021)

At least eight people were killed and many were injured in a crush when fans surged toward the stage during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston city in the US state of Texas, officials said.

Aerial images of NRG park earlier in the day showed large crowds gathering to gain access to the concert.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña confirmed the casualty figures at an early morning news conference outside NRG Park.

Peña said that at around 9 p.m. the crowd that had gathered for a performance by rapper Travis Scott began to push toward the front of the stage, causing panic and injuries.

The fire department transported 17 people to hospitals, and 11 of those transported were in cardiac arrest.

It was not yet clear what caused the disaster.

Live Nation, the event organizer, and Astroworld did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A crowd of 50,000 showed up for the two-day event, Peña said. The second day of the festival has been canceled.

At least 91 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast

Published

2 days ago

on

November 6, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2021)

Ninety-one people were killed and over 100 wounded in the capital of Sierra Leone when a fuel tanker exploded following a collision, the central morgue and local authorities said.

The government has not yet confirmed the death toll, but the manager of the central state morgue in Freetown said it had received 91 bodies following the explosion.

A further 100 casualties have been admitted for treatment at hospitals and clinics across the capital, deputy health minister Amara Jambai told Reuters.

Victims included people who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, mayor of the port city, said initially in a post on Facebook that was later edited to remove the reference.

Accidents with tanker trucks in Sub-Saharan Africa have previously killed scores of people who gathered at the site to collect spilled fuel and were hit by secondary blasts.

