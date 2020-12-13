Latest News
Iran’s deputy FM in Kabul, meets with high-ranking officials
(Last Updated On: December 13, 2020)
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Afghanistan’s top officials in Kabul on Saturday to discuss strengthening of bilateral ties, security and the peace process.
According to the Tehran Times, Araghchi met with his Afghan counterpart Mirwais Nab on Saturday to discuss the final details of a comprehensive agreement between the two countries for long-term cooperation.
The two sides discussed the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban and the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in establishing a regional consensus on the political and security situation in Afghanistan, Tehran Times reported.
The two diplomats also exchanged views about expanding political, economic and trade relations.
Araghchi also met with Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib on Saturday to discuss bilateral issues, security, and the peace process, Mehr News reported.
The meetings came just days after the two countries officially inaugurated an historic and strategic railway line that connects Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Afghanistan’s western city of Herat.
Continue Reading
Latest News
Turkey pledges $15 million in military aid for ANDSF
(Last Updated On: December 13, 2020)
Turkey has agreed to assist Afghanistan with 100 million Turkish Lira (about US$13 million) in military equipment for the Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces over the next five years plus another $2 million for training.
In a statement issued by the Afghan embassy in Ankara, Turkey, on Saturday night, government said the Military-Financial Cooperation Agreement and the Implementation Protocol of Financial Assistance were signed between representatives of the two governments on Wednesday in Ankara.
In addition to the $13 million aid package for the ANDSF, Turkey “will provide the amount of 14 million Turkish Lira (around 2 million USD) for education and training of the Afghan National Army, the Ministry of Interior and the NAtional Directorate of Security,” the statement read.
The embassy stated that Turkey previously extended an amount of about $1 million for these programs on an annual basis but “the new agreements increase this amount to about three million each year for the next five years addressing the needs of the ANDSF.”
Latest News
MP’s driver and bodyguard killed in botched assassination attempt
(Last Updated On: December 13, 2020)
Tawofiq Wahdat, a member of the Afghan parliament (Wolesi Jirga), confirmed that his vehicle had been targeted in an explosion early Sunday morning, but that he had not been in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Speaking to Ariana News, Wahdat said his Toyota Landcruiser had been the target but that it was not yet clear whether the device used had been a magnetic IED or a roadside bomb.
Wahdat, who had not been in the vehicle at the time, said: “It is not yet clear whether it was a roadside mine or magnetic (IED). The enemy wants to silence the voice of democracy and [the voice of the] people through such cowardly acts.”
Wahdat said two of his employees were killed in the explosion and two others, including his brother, were slightly wounded. “One of my drivers and a guard were killed, another guard and my brother who were on the back seat were wounded slightly,” he said.
Kabul police confirmed that the blast occurred around 7:45am local time close to the Parwan Hotel in PD15 of Kabul city.
Wahdat said this was the first indication of any threat against his life. He does however blame intelligence institutions for the high level of targeted assassinations and attempted assassinations currently gripping the country, especially Kabul.
The breakdown in intelligence gathering was the problem, he said.
So far no group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.
In another incident in Kabul on Sunday, unknown gunmen shot and killed a court prosecutor in Kart-e-Naw area in PD8 of Kabul city, Kabul police confirmed.
Police said the reason is not yet clear but that investigations are underway.
Latest News
US vaccine campaign will launch with convoy of trucks from factory
(Last Updated On: December 13, 2020)
Convoy’s of trucks, with trailers, are scheduled to roll out of Pfizer Inc’s manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday as the US begins to roll out it largest and most complex vaccination program ever.
As the COVID-19 virus rages unabated throughout the country, US regulators on Friday authorized the use of the vaccine from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.
US marshals will on Sunday escort the tightly guarded shipments from the factory to their final destination, Reuters reported.
“We have spent months strategizing with Operation Warp Speed officials and our healthcare customers on efficient vaccine logistics, and the time has arrived to put the plan into action,” Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare, said on Saturday.
Pfizer’s dry-ice cooled packages can hold as many as 4,875 doses, and the first leg of their journey will be from Kalamazoo to planes positioned nearby.
Workers will load the vaccine – which must be kept at sub-Arctic temperatures – onto the aircraft that will shuttle them to United Parcel Service or FedEx air cargo hubs in Louisville, Kentucky, and Memphis, Tennessee, respectively.
From there, they will be trucked or flown to facilities close to the 145 US sites earmarked to receive the first doses.
Familiar UPS and FedEx package delivery drivers, who may also be carrying holiday gifts and other parcels, will deliver many of the “suitcases” into the hands of healthcare providers on Monday. The shipments are the first of three expected this week.
Healthcare workers and elderly residents of long-term care homes are first in line to receive the inoculations.
Pfizer’s inoculations have the most restrictive requirements for shipping and storage temperature, minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94°F).
