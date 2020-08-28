Iranian RCS ready to assist flood-affected people in Parwan

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2020)

Iranian Red Crescent Society said that it is ready to provide relief assistance to flood-affected people in northern Parwan province.

Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Karim Hemmati via a phone call with Deputy Afghan Red Crescent Society Mirwais Akram said that the organization is ready to offer aid “flood-stricken people in Afghanistan,” Fars News reported.

Mirwais Akram, for his part, appreciated IRCS’ readiness and added that the scale of damages and emergency requirements will be estimated soon, based on which, type of the needed assistance would be announced to Iran.

It comes as, on early Wednesday, devastating flash floods swept through Parwan’s provincial capital Charikar in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

More than 100 people have died and more than 150 were injured in the incident.

According to the reports, around 300 residential areas have also been ruined and people still search for their belongings under the rubbles.

Meanwhile, close to 160 people have died and nearly 200 others injured in flash floods in Parwan, Kabul, Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Panjshir, Nangarhar, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Nuristan, Laghman and Khost provinces.