Iranian RCS ready to assist flood-affected people in Parwan
Iranian Red Crescent Society said that it is ready to provide relief assistance to flood-affected people in northern Parwan province.
Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Karim Hemmati via a phone call with Deputy Afghan Red Crescent Society Mirwais Akram said that the organization is ready to offer aid “flood-stricken people in Afghanistan,” Fars News reported.
Mirwais Akram, for his part, appreciated IRCS’ readiness and added that the scale of damages and emergency requirements will be estimated soon, based on which, type of the needed assistance would be announced to Iran.
It comes as, on early Wednesday, devastating flash floods swept through Parwan’s provincial capital Charikar in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
More than 100 people have died and more than 150 were injured in the incident.
According to the reports, around 300 residential areas have also been ruined and people still search for their belongings under the rubbles.
Meanwhile, close to 160 people have died and nearly 200 others injured in flash floods in Parwan, Kabul, Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Panjshir, Nangarhar, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Nuristan, Laghman and Khost provinces.
FM Atmar headed to Uzbekistan to discuss enhancing bilateral ties
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar headed for a two-day visit to Uzbekistan to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation.
Atmar left Kabul for Tashkent on Friday morning, the MoFA said in a tweet.
د بهرنیو چارو سرپرست وزیر محمد حنیف اتمر، او ورسره لوړ پوړی دولتي پلاوی نن سهار د دوه اړخیزو اړیکو او همکارییو د پراختیا په موخه ازبیکستان هیواد ته ورسیده. په دې سفر کې به د بهرنیو چارو وزیر له خپل سیال، د ازبکستان له صدراعظم او د هغه له معاون سره لیدنې ولري.
— MFA Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) August 28, 2020
The Acting Foreign Minister is expected to meet his Uzbek counterpart, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the country.
In a statement on Thursday, the MoFA said that Atmar’s visit is scheduled upon a formal invitation by Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Omarakov Sardar Oktomovich.
The statement said that the Afghan and Uzbek officials would discuss a wide range of issues including, “transportation, transit, investment, trade, energy and the signing of a ten-year electricity transmission contract.”
According to the statement, Chief of Staff Presidential Ghani’s office Mohammad Shakir Kargar, Acting Minister of Transport Mohammad Yamma Shams, Acting Deputy Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Malikyar, Chief Executive of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Ahmad Dawood Noorzai, and Abdul Bari Sediqi, head of the Afghanistan Railway Authority will accompany Atmar on this trip.
13 people killed in Kandahar mine blasts
At least 13 people were killed and three more wounded in two separate roadside mine blasts in southern Kandahar province, a local official said Friday.
Bahir Ahmadi, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the first blast occurred at around 9 a.m. Friday in Patan Khel area in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar.
Ahmadi said that 12 civilians were killed as their vehicle hit a roadside mine in the area.
Meanwhile, a provincial council member said that nine of the victims were members of a family.
The official added that another roadside bomb hit a Mazda at around noon today in the same district.
Ahmadi further said that a person was killed and three more were wounded in the incident.
Immediately no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Bayat Foundation provides emergency relief to Parwan flood-affected families
Bayat Foundation’s relief supplies were distributed to flood-affected people in northern Parwan Parwan province.
The aid packages included flour, rice, cooking oil, and tents for 150 families in Parwan.
Ahsanullah Arianzai, an advisor to the Afghanistan relief organization said: “we brought and distributed some items with the contribution of the municipality and some local representatives in this area.”
Meanwhile, the foundation and local officials urged other organizations to provide supports and help for the most vulnerable families in the affected areas.
It comes as on early Wednesday, flash floods hit Charikar city, the center of Parwan, leaving more than 100 deaths, more than 150 wounded and around 300 houses destroyed.
Appreciating Bayat’s aids, Charikar Mayor Khwaja Rohullah Sediqqi said that the organization has provided aids for people in a very emergency condition.
Thanking the Bayat Foundation, aid receivers call on other capable bodies out there to step up and take the hand of the people.
Meanwhile, the charity organization stated that it is “rushing emergency aid to the victims of the flash flood in Parwan Province.”
Bayat Foundation is rushing emergency aid to the victims of the flash flood in Parwan Province.
— The Bayat Foundation (@bayatfoundation) August 27, 2020
Bayat Foundation, so far, has established a number of initiatives – including food distribution during the holy month of Ramadan and providing winter aid packages consisting of items such as flour, oil, blankets, and clothing – to needy families across the country.
The Foundation has not only assisted foods for the needy families but has built dozens of schools, hospitals, clinics in different provinces of Afghanistan.
