Iranian police seize almost one ton of drugs in single operation
Police Chief of Kerman province, in Iran, General Abdolreza Nazeri said on Sunday that almost one ton of illegal drugs had been seized in a single operation in the province on Saturday night.
According to Iranian media reports, anti-narcotics forces seized 950kgs of drugs in the eastern part of Kerman, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Three key suspects have been arrested, Nazeri said.
He also said the drugs were seized on one of the main drug smuggling routes from Afghanistan to Western countries.
According to him, over 112 tons of drugs have been seized now in the province since March.
The United Nations states that Afghanistan ranks the top producer of opium and heroin in the world while Iranian media reports that Iran, as Afghanistan’s neighbor, has always been a key route for smugglers to Europe and Arab nations.
Afghan civil society appeals to EU to push for a ceasefire
Four key recommendations were presented to the European Parliament in a meeting with Afghan civil society members under the umbrella of Afghanistan Mechanism for Inclusive Peace (AMIP) this week.
In its role as a “transfer mechanism for the peace talks”, AMIP facilitated the meeting that was aimed at highlighting the role of civil society in the Afghan peace process and called on the European Union and its member states to encourage the parties to the conflict to “immediately implement a comprehensive, nationwide and unconditional ceasefire.”
AMIP also asked the EU to call on all regional actors to “support a ceasefire agreement unequivocally, and to refrain from interference in the Afghan conflict.”
“We ask the European Union and its member states to continue their commitment and active support to an inclusive, Afghan peace process, that preserves and builds on the political, economic and social accomplishments of the citizens of Afghanistan.
“All Afghans have suffered from the consequences of conflict, and deserve to live in a peaceful and prosperous country.
AMIP also called on the EU to “continue their commitment and support of Afghan civil society and especially that of women groups, and their participation in all processes that lead to stability and peace in Afghanistan.”
Their fourth recommendation was on the EU’s support in a post-war scenario.
“We are grateful for the European Union’s consistent support to Afghanistan, and urge the EU and its member states to maintain its support for stability and development in the post-peace phase.”
In a tweet after the meeting, the Head of EU Delegation in Kabul ambassador Andreas von Brandt said he stated at the meeting that there was a “need to bring all Afghan voices to the negotiating table but also seek societal consensus for compromise.”
The discussion was held between the Chair of the EU Parliament Delegation for relations with Afghanistan Petras Austrevicus; the Head of EU Delegation in Kabul ambassador Andreas von Brandt; and Afghan civil society members. Also attending the meeting was representatives from the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit, Afghanistan Justice Organization, Afghanistan Policy Group and the Afghanistan Human Rights and Democracy Organizations.
MoI reports 261 civilians killed in past 50 days in Taliban attacks
At least 261 civilians have been killed and 602 wounded in Taliban offensives in the past 50 days, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) confirmed Saturday.
“The Taliban have increased violence in some provinces in recent months. In the past 50 days, the Taliban have conducted close to 2,000 offensives that left 863 civilians killed or wounded,” Tariq Arian, an MoI spokesperson said.
The Afghan security and defense forces stated that the Taliban have also sustained heavy casualties.
The Defense Ministry said a key Taliban commander was killed in an airstrike by the Afghan forces in Helmand province.
According to the ministry, the deputy Taliban military commissioner Mullah Amanullah was killed along with his eight fighters in the Nawa district of Helmand on Friday.
In a reaction to the report, the Taliban blamed airstrikes conducted by the Afghan and the US forces for civilian casualties.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that their attacks are focused on military centers, from where he claimed that the Afghan forces are coordinating operations against the Taliban.
Erdogan’s spokesman, interior minister test positive for COVID-19
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman and interior minister both announced Saturday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kolin tweeted that he had reached “the final stage of coronavirus treatment” but did not say how long he had been sick.
Kolin’s announcement came just hours after Erdogan’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said he was hospitalized Friday after testing positive for the virus.
Turkish media reports that both men routinely meet with Erdogan, who was traveling on Saturday to Izmir to inspect the damage from an earthquake that killed more than 30 people in Turkey and Greece.
However, al-Arabiya reports that Erdogan has exhibited no signs of illness and keeps a punishing schedule that often includes several daily televised speeches.
Turkey, which this week surpassed 10,000 coronavirus deaths, has so far refrained from reintroducing the lockdown measures being unveiled by countries such as France and Greece.
