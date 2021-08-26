World
Iranian parliament approves 18 ministerial nominees
Iranian lawmakers on Wednesday gave votes of confidence to 18 out of 19 ministers proposed by President Ebrahim Raisi, according to the parliament’s website.
Raisi submitted the list of proposed ministers to the parliament on August 11. The lawmakers started the debates on the qualification of the nominees last Saturday and decided on the list of the cabinet on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Among the approved, Hossein Amir Abdollahian became Iran’s foreign minister. He was former deputy foreign minister for Arab and African Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former special aide to the speaker of the parliament on international affairs, Reuters reported.
Javad Owji, former head of Iran’s National Gas Company, was appointed the Minister of Petroleum.
Raisi on Wednesday appointed Mohsen Rezaei, one of his rivals in the June presidential election, as the vice president for economic affairs.
The candidate for Ministry of Education was the only person who did not win the approval of the parliament.
According to the law, the president has three months to nominate the remaining minister.
In his speech at the parliament, Raisi said that the new government will be committed to promoting social fairness and justice and will continue to carry out anti-corruption actions, Reuters reported.
In terms of foreign policy, Raisi emphasized that Iran will have extensive contacts with countries around the world and will vigorously promote the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
Hurricane Henri barrels toward US East Coast
The U.S. East Coast braced on Saturday for the arrival of Hurricane Henri as it threatened to bring fierce winds and heavy rains that could cause dangerous storm surge and flooding across the region, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
As of Saturday morning, the storm was gathering strength packing 120 kph winds, Reuters reported.
On its current track, Henri was expected to make landfall in Long Island, New York or southern New England on Sunday, the center said in an advisory.
Parts of Long Island, New York, and New Haven, Connecticut, were under hurricane and storm surge warnings on Saturday. Other parts of New England, such as Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, were under surge and tropical storm watches and warnings.
“This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions,” the NHC said.
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
