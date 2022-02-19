Iranian FM, UN chief call for inclusive government in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: February 19, 2022)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday emphasized the need to continue providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan but also stressed the need for an all-inclusive government in the country.

Amirabdollahian and Guterres met on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Saturday and discussed a number of issues including the situation in Afghanistan.

The Iranian foreign minister raised the issue of the continuation of immigrants from Afghanistan into Iran and the country being at risk of the expansion of terrorism, increasing displacement, and drug trafficking.

He also emphasized the need for the UN to strengthen aid services to Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, especially Iran.

The UN chief, also stated that the government in Afghanistan should be all-inclusive.

Guterres emphasized the necessity of helping Afghanistan’s economy and preventing the country from collapsing economically which he said will have consequences for the region and the world.

Addressing the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Guterres said the risks of terrorist spillover out of Afghanistan show how adept they are at exploiting “power vacuums” and subverting “fragile” states.

Voicing concern over the threat of global terror looming around the world, Guterres said the world has “unfortunately” grown even more complex and dangerous due to geopolitical divides that have continued to grow and deepen.

“In Syria, Daesh is using children as human shields. Al-Qaida and its affiliates are regaining great power to cause harm. The risks of terrorist spillover out of Afghanistan, as well as the alarming spread of terrorism in some African countries show how adept terrorists are at exploiting power vacuums and subverting fragile states,” he said.