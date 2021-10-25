Iranian embassy confirms meeting, outlines agenda

(Last Updated On: October 25, 2021)

Bahadar Aminian, Iranian ambassador in Kabul said Monday that economic and security problems and establishing an inclusive government will be discussed at the Tehran meeting on Afghanistan.

This comes as Iran prepares to host a meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Aminian said that foreign ministers from Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and China will attend the meeting.

“Countries in the region in Tehran meeting will emphasize responsibility about security, economic stability and an inclusive government,” said Aminian.

The Iranian envoy added that participants will also discuss sending humanitarian aid for Afghans and talk about development projects in Afghanistan.

“Not only is aid necessary for Afghans, but long term projects for development are also important for Afghans to preserve their independence,” he added.

China’s foreign minister will deliver an online speech, while Russia has confirmed it will be present.

Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that they asked Iran for details but have not received any so far.

“In the past decades, rulers of the country [Afghanistan] have not taken responsibility for independence, dignity and security. We hope that the current people in Afghanistan will solve the problems,” said Aminian.

This comes after the former government accused Iran of interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. Now however the Iranian envoy criticized the former government and called on the IEA to be more responsible.