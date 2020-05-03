Iranian border forces throw Afghan refugees into Harirud River – Allegations

The Iranian border forces have arrested and then thrown Afghan refugees, who were trying to cross the border, into Harirud River, open-source reports narrate.

The Afghan ministry of interior also says that it has been concerned over the release of some reports indicating that a number of Afghans were thrown into the sea by Iranian border forces.

The residents of Gulran province of Herat have stated that 50 Afghans, who were planning to travel to Iran illegally, were detained by Iranian border forces and then thrown into the Harirud River.

They added that they could save only 12 lives – the rest had been drowned to death.

The Afghan ministry of foreign affairs has said that it has appointed a team of investigators to investigate the incident.

The Iranian consulate in Herat, however, has denied the allegations.