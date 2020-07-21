Latest News
Iranian and Afghan medical universities sign MoU to strengthen relations
Iran’s Qom University of Medical Sciences and Afghanistan’s Khatam al-Nabieen University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing scientific, educational, and research relations between the two universities.
The MoU, signed by the chancellors of both universities, will enable the higher education facilities to host joint training courses, bilateral meetings of academics, and sharing of medical knowledge.
Chancellor of Qom University of Medical Sciences Mohammad Reza Qadir and the Chancellor of Khatam Al-Nabieen University Vahid Binesh signed the MoU in Qom.
“Iran and Afghanistan can have extensive ties in expanding scientific exchanges, therefore, we are ready to fully cooperate with Qom University of Medical Sciences”, Binesh told MENAFN.
The deputy chancellor of Khatam Al-Nabieen University, Mousavi, said: “We welcome the cooperation and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Qom University of Medical Sciences and strive to expand this scientific cooperation.”
According to Mehr News Agency, available statistics indicate 40,000 Afghan university students are studying at Iranian universities currently.
Featured
UAE launches ‘Hope’ mission to Mars on Japanese rocket
The UAE made history this week when it launched its Mars Mission called Hope – the first attempt to go interplanetary by any Arab country.
Mars Hope blasted off from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center on a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries H-IIA rocket on Sunday night.
About an hour after liftoff, the spacecraft separated from the rocket, which will take an estimated seven months to reach Mars.
“Years of hard work and dedication have paid off in a big way,” Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba said shortly after the launch during a virtual watch party.
“This is a huge accomplishment, but it’s just the beginning.”
“It’s hard to put the words together but honestly, watching that take off, knowing how hard it was, knowing how challenging it was, witnessing that success made me feel immense pride,” Al Otaiba said.
“I think every Emirati on the face of the planet should go around feeling proud of what his country has managed to accomplish today.”
The US$200 million Hope mission, also called the Emirates Mars Mission, was designed to mark the nation’s 50th anniversary.
Space.com reported that mission planners wanted a project that would kickstart the nation’s technology and science sectors as the country looks for an economic model that can sustain it beyond its oil wealth.
In line with this, the UAE targeted a Mars orbiter and stipulated that the mission needed to contribute internationally valuable science data.
Mission scientists consulted Mars scientists from around the world and concluded that a feasible way to accomplish the goal was to design a probe that would gather comprehensive data about the Martian atmosphere.
Scientists hope the spacecraft will give them the data they need to piece together how the weather on Mars changes over the course of a day and of a year at every spot on the globe, and how the planet is losing its atmosphere.
Mars’ atmosphere, according to space.com, has been fragile for eons and is now dominated by carbon dioxide, but it was once much plusher and kept the planet’s water in place, and scientists want to know how that change took place.
In order to answer these questions, Hope is equipped with three different instruments, an imager, and two spectrometers. The first will provide detailed images of the planet’s surface while all three will gather data that lets scientists track what ingredients are located wherein the atmosphere of Mars.
Once Hope has reached Mars, it will spend almost two Earth years orbiting the planet and studying its atmosphere.
Featured
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 postponed
The men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia later this year, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament was scheduled to have taken place between 18 October and 15 November.
At a meeting on Monday, the board agreed on dates for the next three ICC men’s events so as to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport an opportunity to best recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19.
The windows for the Men’s events are:
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October – November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023
The ICC’s commercial board, the IBC, agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and assess all the information available in order to make a considered decision on future hosts to ensure the sport is able to stage safe and successful global events in 2021 and 2022.
The IBC Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand in February next year.
“In the meantime, planning for this event continues as scheduled,” read a statement issued by the ICC.
The Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021.
ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “We have undertaken a comprehensive and complex contingency planning exercise and through this process, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport.
“The decision to postpone the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was taken after careful consideration of all of the options available to us and gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world,” he said.
“Our members now have the clarity they need around event windows to enable them to reschedule lost bilateral and domestic cricket.
“Moving the Men’s Cricket World Cup to a later window is a critical element of this and gives us a better chance of maintaining the integrity of the qualification process. This additional time will be used to reschedule games that might be lost because of the pandemic ensuring qualification can be decided on the field of play.
“Throughout this process, we have worked closely with our key stakeholders including governments, members, broadcasters, partners, and medical experts to enable us to reach a collective decision for the good of the game and our fans. I would like to thank everyone involved for their commitment to a safe return to cricket.”
Latest News
Taliban urges US, Afghan gov’t to clarify allegations against 600 controversial prisoners
Following the Afghan government’s refusal to release 600 Taliban inmates who were believed to be involved in what was referred to as big attacks, the group called on the Afghan government and US to provide evidence for the allegations against their prisoners.
The government says 600 Taliban prisoners charged with serious offenses will not be released, but the Taliban’s political office in Doha says that when a political agreement is reached between the group and the United States, the issue of Taliban prisoners’ crimes will be eliminated.
Mohammad Nabi Omari, a member of the Taliban’s political bureau and negotiating team, said: “Once a political agreement has been reached, there is no need to review the prisoners’ files and if there is, we are ready. Indirectly, it is said to the Afghan government and Dr. Khalilzad to provide evidence about prisoners.”
The Taliban’s political bureau says it has received a list of 24 people from the government, said to be foreign nationals, and the government will not release them, but the Taliban say at least 12 people on the list have Afghan IDs, but the Taliban confirmed the possibility that some of them may have dual citizenship.
Mohammad Nabi Omari added: “By creating fake cases, some high-ranking figures of the Islamic Emirate or commanders are among the prisoners that the Kabul administration does not want to be released.”
The presidency, however, says the government has released 4,400 Taliban detainees and that Intra-Afghan dialogues must be started immediately.
“So far, 4,400 Taliban prisoners have been released and we want talks to begin immediately. Attacks by the Taliban have slowed the process, and the blame for the war lies with the Taliban,” said Sediq Sediqqi, the president’s spokesman.
At the same time, the Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Kabul tweeted urging the Afghan leaders to form a new government and a High Council of Reconciliation as soon as possible, complete the prisoner exchange and start negotiations between the Afghans.
“Our negotiating team is ready to talk to the Taliban, and the Taliban must be prepared, and the formation of the High Reconciliation Council will be announced soon,” said Feraydoun Khawzoon, spokesman for the High National Reconciliation Council.
The government and the Taliban also disagree on the number of prisoners released. The government says it has released 4,400 Taliban prisoners and only half of the government prisoners have been released by the Taliban, but the Taliban political bureau says 4,000 Taliban prisoners and more than 800 government prisoners have been released.
