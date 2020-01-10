Iranian Ambassador: Iran-Afghan ties, peace talks and Qaani’s trip to Afghanistan  

(Last Updated On: January 10, 2020)

In an inclusive interview with Ariana News, Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan underlined that if Iran comes under any attacks by Afghanistan-based US forces, the leaders of Iran will make a decision in this regard.

In the heat of the heightened tensions between the USA and Iran, the ambassador said that Iran will never attack Afghanistan. He stated that “if the US threatens Iran from its military bases in Afghanistan, our leaders will decide in the matter”, adding that “we respect Afghanistan’s territorial integrity.”

Recently, increasing buzzes show that Iran supports the Taliban in western Afghanistan. Aminian, on the other hand, denied all the accusations. He stated that there is no proof of that. “Sometimes, we have to be in touch with the Taliban because they have occupied parts of our borders with Afghanistan.”

Aminian also underlined that Iran will completely support the peace process of Afghanistan. He stated that Iran will only participate in that peace conference where Afghanistan is also a part of it.

The ambassador to Afghanistan, in the exclusive interview with Ariana News, underlined that Esmail Qaani, the head of Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps made a trip to Bamyan province two years back. This trip was organized in coordination with the Afghan government and Qaani was transported to Bamyan by Afghan National Security forces’ helicopters.

The ambassador stated that Qaani was invited by the Afghan government officials, and his trip was to conduct some security talks.

This comes as Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani was recently killed by the US airstrike in Baghdad which was severely responded by Iran’s missile attacks on the US bases in Iraq.