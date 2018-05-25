Iran-U.S. Dialogue Best Way to Solve Problems: MoF

(Last Updated On: May 25, 2018 6:05 pm)

The Ministry of Foreign (MoF) says dialogue between Iran and U.S. can help solve many problems between Tehran and Washington and can also even pave the way to find solutions for many regional problems.

“Afghanistan has its great ties with both Iran and United States and it will continue. We hope the challenges to be solved through talks,” Sebqatullah Ahmadi, spokesman of MoF said.

Previously, U.S. officials accused Iran of supporting the armed oppositions groups in Afghanistan.

However, Iran has rejected interfering in Afghanistan’s’ affairs.

Meanwhile, analysts believe that Afghanistan would not have peace until U.S. solve its problems with Iran, Russia and China.

Afghanistan and Iran share one of the region’s busiest trade borders and speak similar languages; approximately half a million Afghan refugees still live in Iran. As a regional power and neighboring state, Iran has a strategic stake in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan and Iran are commonly concerned about the intertwined threats of extremism, terrorism, and narcotics production and trafficking.

As Iran is relieved of the debilitating sanctions, Afghanistan looks forward to building on its extensive economic relationship with the country, while encouraging closer cooperation between Iran, India, and the United States to support the implementation of major regional connectivity projects, such as the development and utilization of the Chabahar Port.