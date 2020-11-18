Featured
Iran top envoy in Kabul, discusses peace talks with officials
The Iranian embassy in Kabul said that Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian, Iran’s special envoy to Afghanistan, arrived in Kabul to discuss recent developments in the region with senior government officials.
The embassy said that the ongoing peace talks in Doha, the importance of a regional consensus in support of the peace process and relations between the two countries were discussed in the meeting of Iranian and Afghan officials.
Iran’s special envoy Taherian met and held talks with Abdullah Abdullah chairman of the high council for national reconciliation.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ongoing peace talks in Doha, the importance of a regional consensus in support of the peace process and bilateral relations between the two countries.
Iran has always and explicitly supported the start of negotiations between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban and stressed its readiness to advance the process of real and lasting peace in this country. Iran embassy said.
Gunmen kill two security force members in Kabul city, one in Kapisa
At least two military personnel members were killed and another wounded by insurgents in a shooting in Company area of PD5 in Kabul on Monday night.
Kabul police confirmed the incident on Tuesday morning and said the incident was being investigated.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
No further information was provided by police and no group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday condemned the incident and said on Facebook: “Unfortunately, last night, two brave Kabul policemen were assassinated in the Company area while carrying out their duty.”
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Noor Khoda, the police chief for Seyagerd district in Parwan, was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Mahmoud Raqi, the center of Kapisa province, on Monday evening, said Wahida Shahkar, a spokesperson for Parwan governor.
No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.
Trump may settle for partial troops withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup
US officials have said President Donald Trump might not call for a quick withdrawal of all American troops and instead settle for a partial drawdown before he leaves office.
Reuters reported a US official said on condition of anonymity that the military was expecting formal orders in the coming days to go down to about 2,500 troops in Afghanistan by early next year from around 4,500 currently in the country.
A NATO official also told Reuters they expected a 1,500 to 2,000 troop decline.
This comes after Trump fired his defense secretary, Mark Esper, last week and appointed Christopher Miller after long standing concerns that his priorities were not being dealt with urgently enough at the Defense Department.
Reuters stated this included ending the 19-year-old Afghan war by Christmas – a target considered ambitious but one which Trump’s critics warned could be reckless given ongoing militant violence plaguing Afghanistan.
Miller has since contacted numerous defense ministers and other senior defense chiefs from allied countries.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, one senior US defense official told Reuters after the calls with allies, that Trump might not push a withdrawal faster than conditions on the ground allow.
Both US and Afghan officials have warned of troubling levels of violence by Taliban insurgents and persistent Taliban links to al Qaeda.
But US officials say Trump has yet to issue orders to carry out a withdrawal. On Monday the first US official said the Pentagon had told commanders to start planning for the more moderate reduction to 2,500 troops.
A total withdrawal now would be difficult for the US military to execute, especially given the reliance of NATO allies on the United States for logistical support, they add.
A NATO official, who asked not to be named, said the belief was the United States could soon announce a drawdown to 2,500 to 3,000 troops by Christmas.
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday warned that a “rapid withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan now would hurt our allies & delight the people who wish us harm.”
New Pentagon chief hires adviser who wants quick withdrawal of troops
The US Defense Department has confirmed new acting defense secretary Christopher Miller has hired a senior adviser who has frequently pressed for the quick removal of US troops in Afghanistan.
According to The Hill, retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor “will be serving as a Senior Advisor to the Acting Secretary of Defense. Mr MacGregor’s decades of military experience will be used to assist in the continued implementation of the President’s national security priorities,” a Pentagon spokesperson said.
Macgregor has on numerous occasions in the past year advocated for the United States to pull its forces from conflicts in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
In an interview in January this year, MacGregor said only Trump could end the war in Afghanistan.
“He’s promised to do that a long time ago and he’s disappointed a lot of us because he hasn’t. He can stand up tomorrow and pull us out. But he needs to send everyone out of the Oval Office who keeps telling him ‘if you do that and something bad happens, it’s going to be blamed on you, Mr. President.’ He needs to say, ‘I don’t give a damn,” MacGregor said at the time.
He has also said the United States should remove the US Embassy from Kabul, The Hill stated.
Meanwhile, three people familiar with the move told Axios overnight this latest move was meant to help quickly withdraw US troops before the end of the Trump administration in January.
The Hill stated however that Macgregor, a Trump loyalist, will likely aid in an accelerated drawdown plan before the president leaves the White House in about 70 days.
His appointment has also raised concerns as his controversial rhetoric about Muslims and undocumented immigrants caused then-defense secretary Mark Esper to pass him over earlier this year for the Pentagon’s policy chief spot.
Macgregor has said the European Union and Germany are too welcoming to “unwanted Muslim invaders,” and that Muslim immigrants enter “with the goal of eventually turning Europe into an Islamic state,” rhetoric that stalled his chances as US ambassador to Germany.
