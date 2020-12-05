Latest News
Iran to speed up underground uranium enrichment plant
Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a UN nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on US President-elect Joe Biden, Reuters reported.
The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.
Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers says Tehran can only use first-generation IR-1 centrifuges, which are less efficient, at the underground plant and that those are the only machines with which Iran may accumulate enriched uranium, Reuters reported.
Iran recently moved one cascade of 174 IR-2m machines underground at Natanz and is enriching with it. It already planned to install two more cascades of other advanced models there, in addition to the 5,060 IR-1 machines that have been enriching for years in the plant built for more than 50,000.
“In a letter dated 2 December 2020, Iran informed the Agency that the operator of the Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) at Natanz ‘intends to start installation of three cascades of IR-2m centrifuge machines’ at FEP,” the IAEA’s report to its member states said.
Iran has breached many of the deal’s core restrictions on its nuclear activities in response to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement and his reimposition of crippling economic sanctions. Tehran says its breaches can quickly be reversed if Washington’s moves are undone, Reuters reported.
Biden, who takes office on January 20, has said he will bring the United States back into the deal if Iran resumes full compliance with its nuclear restrictions. That raises the prospect of a standoff over who should move first.
The IAEA’s last quarterly report on Iran last month showed Tehran had stockpiled 12 times the 202.8 kg of enriched uranium it is allowed to have under the deal, more than 2.4 tonnes.
Reuters reported that US intelligence agencies and the IAEA believe Iran had a coordinated, clandestine nuclear weapons programme that it halted in 2003, the year its secret construction of Natanz was revealed by an opposition group in exile.
The deal is aimed at keeping Iran at arm’s length from being able to produce a nuclear bomb but Iran says it has never tried to.
Latest News
Violence levels in Afghanistan unacceptably high: Pompeo
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Friday that violence in Afghanistan is “unacceptably high” and that Washington has asked the warring parties to “stand back and indeed stand down.”
Pompeo’s comments came two days after the Afghan Republic’s talks team and Taliban negotiators reached an agreement in Doha over procedures and rules to take the peace talks forward.
Pompeo said he met with the negotiating teams during a November 21 visit to Doha and said he told both sides that the viostrife must be reduced.
“I made clear to them that the violence levels can’t continue while these negotiations go on and it won’t work,” Pompeo said.
“We’ve asked all of them to stand back and indeed stand down in that respect,” he said, adding that he hoped that the sides can begin to address some of the “front end” issues, including a nationwide ceasefire.
Latest News
Mujeeb Ur Rahman tests positive for Covid-19
Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been tested positive for Covid-19.
Rahman is set to play for the Australian cricket team Brisbane Heat in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).
In a statement released on Friday, the Brisbane Heat said that Rahman was tested positive during hotel quarantine in Queensland.
“The Afghanistan player traveled from his home of Kabul last week but reported symptoms during his mandatory quarantine period this week,” the statement said.
According to the statement, Rahman will remain in the care of the Queensland Health Department “until he is cleared to link with the Heat for BBL|10.”
Meanwhile, Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson stated that the welfare of Mujeeb was of the highest concern for the organization and the Brisbane Heat.
“We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the integrity of the competition and well-being of the player are suitably addressed. He is a young man far from home and we will ensure he is looked after,’’ he pointed out.
Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues, stated: “The health and safety of our players, staff and the wider community is our top priority this season. Both Mujeeb and the Brisbane Heat have our full support and we will ensure all Queensland Government protocols continue to be followed as he recovers.”
Latest News
Afghan MMA fighter stabbed to death in Kabul
Nader Mohmand, an Afghan MMA fighter, was stabbed to death by unknown men on Thursday.
He was killed at his home at around 3:30 pm Thursday in the Shah Shahid area in PD^8 of Kabul city, his father confirmed.
Mohammad Ajan Mohmand has urged the police to probe the incident thoroughly.
Mohmand’s neighbors arrived at his flat after a struggle ensued, but they found his body covered in blood.
The motives behind the attack are yet to be determined.
The Interior Ministry, however, stated the murder could be a revenge attack, but police are investigating the incident.
Mohmand on Friday laid to rest at a graveyard in Kabul.
