Connect with us

Latest News

Iran to pay families of victims of downed Ukranian jet $150,000 each

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 30, 2020)

The Legal Department of the Office of Iran’s President’s Office on Wednesday passed a bill to pay $150,000 to each of the bereaved families of the victims of the Ukrainian plane which was mistakenly shot down early this year. 

According to IRNA, the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development has been instructed to arrange for the payment of $150,000 or its equivalent in euros to the families of each of the victims.

It said the damages resulting from the deaths of the victims should be paid without any discrimination based on nationality, citizenship and gender and according to the laws of the victims’ countries, IRNA reported.

On January 8, an Iranian air defense unit mistakenly shot down Flight 752 of the Ukrainian International Airlines shortly after take-off from Tehran en route to Kiev. 

179 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the downing. The victims included 82 Iranians, 63 Iranian-Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, 10 Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals.

The operator had mistaken the Boeing 737-800 with a cruise missile at a time when the air defense systems were at the highest level of alert following the United States’ earlier killing of prominent Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Chief peace negotiator says key topic in talks will be ceasefire

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 30, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2020)

Afghanistan’s chief peace negotiator Masoom Stanekzai said on Wednesday that while he knows Afghans want a “quick result”, which is not possible, the focus will be on a ceasefire when talks resume. 

Speaking at a gathering at the Institute for Peace Studies in Kabul, Stanekzai said: “We will go to the negotiations with a strong will.” 

“Ending the war in Afghanistan is the demand of the people of the country,” he added.

This comes just days ahead of peace talks resuming in Doha between the Afghan republic’s team and the Taliban’s team. 

“We know the people expect a quick result, but it’s a little difficult as it’s not just in our hands,” Stanekzai said. 

“Security is very important for the people of Afghanistan, which includes a ceasefire, highway security and other issues,” he said adding that there is a difference of opinion over the governing system for the country going forward. 

He stated however that one of the first issues to be raised by the Afghan republic’s team would be that of a ceasefire. 

Farooq Majroh, a member of the peace negotiating team, also spoke at the event and said “for the past three months of negotiations we have shown a will for peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Mohammad Natiqi, another team member said “after lots of discussions we convinced the religious scholars in Qatar, to declare Afghan war unjust.”

“The UN supports the system we currently have, not the one the Taliban are talking about. In the next round, we will defend our system,” he said.

Peace talks started on September 12 in Doha but soon hit a deadlock over the rules and procedures of talks going forward. However, in early December both sides were able to reach consensus on the issue. 

They then took a three week break and are expected to resume talks on January 5.   

Continue Reading

Latest News

Azerbaijan lawmakers vote in favor of opening embassy in Kabul

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 30, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2020)

Azerbaijan lawmakers have approved a motion to open an embassy in Kabul as the two countries work to strengthen bilateral relations. 

During a parliament session this week, MPs debated a bill to establish the foreign mission, Trend News Agency reported. 

At the session, MPs noted Afghanistan’s continued “fair support” towards their country and that the opening of an embassy would contribute to the further development of relations between the two Central Asian nations. 

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.

This comes after Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib visited Baku earlier this month and met with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Afghanistan’s Office of the National Security Council, they discussed “bilateral ties, including defense co-production, military cooperation, transit connectivity, and preferential trade.”

The NSC also stated at the time that Azerbaijan was hoping to open an embassy. 

Continue Reading

Latest News

MPs refer Kabul mayor to Attorney General

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 30, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2020)

Afghan parliament members on Wednesday referred Kabul mayor Daud Sultanzoi to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) after he failed to attend a question session on Wednesday.

Lawmakers have accused Sultanzoi of “failing to stop illegal construction” of buildings in the city; of not doing enough to cut down on pollution among other problems.

Some MPs went as far as saying Sultanzoi is not qualified to be mayor as he is a pilot by profession. 

Others accused him of having associates that are close allies of President Ashraf Ghani and said this was the reason for him not being held accountable for failures. 

The MPs stated that the primary problems were his failure to address environmental problems, prevent the construction of illegal buildings, appointing staff without following procedures, not implementing development projects, and of being frequently absent from parliamentary committee meetings.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2020 Ariana News. All rights reserved!