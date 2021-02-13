Latest News
Iran steps in to help extinguish massive fire at border crossing with Afghanistan
Iran’s Director General of West Asia at the Iranian Foreign Ministry Seyed Rasoul Mousavi has called on officials to help Afghanistan extinguish the massive fire at the Islam Qala border facility in Herat province.
Dozens of fuel tankers burn in major fire in Herat-Iran border town
A massive fire broke at the Islam Qala customs facility in western Herat on Saturday afternoon, Waheed Qatali, governor of Herat province confirmed.
Biden reviews Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office
US President Joe Biden’s aides have launched a formal review of the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, reviving the Obama-era goal of closing the controversial facility with the aim of doing so before he leaves office, the White House said on Friday.
Aides involved in internal discussions are considering an executive action to be signed by Biden in coming weeks or months, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters,
Asked whether Biden would shut the high-security prison located at the Guantanamo Naval Station by the time his presidency ends, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters: “That certainly is our goal and our intention.”
Reuters reported that such an initiative is unlikely to bring down the curtain anytime soon on the facility, due largely to the steep political and legal obstacles in the way of closing it. .
Set up to house foreign suspects following September 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington, the prison came to symbolize the excesses of the US “war on terror” because of harsh interrogation methods that critics say amounted to torture.
Former US President Donald Trump kept the prison open during his four years in the White House. Now, 40 prisoners remain, most held for nearly two decades without being charged or tried.
Daesh member killed in Jalalabad operation
A Daesh militant was killed in an operation by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces in eastern Nangarhar province on Friday night, the NDS said in a statement on Saturday.
According to the statement, NDS Special Forces conducted an operation in PD6 of Jalalabad city on Friday night.
Two Daesh members were also arrested during the raid.
“The militants were involved in targeted killings in Jalalabad city and they were extorting civilians and businessmen to finance the group,” the statement read.
The NDS forces also seized two pistols during the operation.
Meanwhile, Nangarhar police reported a roadside mine blast in PD6 of the city on Saturday morning.
Farid Khan, a spokesman for Nangarhar police told Ariana News that a police Ranger-type vehicle was targeted in a roadside IED blast at 9 am Saturday.
Khan stated four people – including a policeman and three civilians – were wounded in the explosion.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes after a Humvee tank, loaded with explosives, targeted Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province early Saturday leaving at least seven wounded, sources said.
Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police, said an explosive-loaded Humvee targeted police forces in the Kohak area in the Arghandab district of the province at 7:30 am.
According to him, at least seven policemen sustained minor injuries.
Biden reviews Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office
