Latest News
Iran says IEA considering holding Loya Jirga
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is considering convening a grand assembly of elders, known as a Loya Jigra, Iran’s special envoy has said.
“Loya Jirga is a traditional event where elders gather to resolve a crisis that cannot be resolved through ordinary means,” Hasan Kazemi Qumi, Iranian president’s special representative on Afghanistan, told Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.
“The Taliban (IEA) are considering it (Loya Jirga) and are talking to other sides for the return of political leaders to Kabul for dialogue,” he said.
“I hope it takes place and helps resolve the crisis in Afghanistan,” Qumi said.
He also expressed hope that Afghanistan will achieve security and economic stability and refugees return home.
The IEA has previously said that the government has no plans to convene a Loya Jirga.
Experts, however, say holding a Loya Jirga is needed to resolve the existing problems in Afghanistan.
“All Afghans want the holding of a real national Loya Jirga. It is the need of the hour. It will represent people’s will and will show unity of Afghans to Afghanistan and the international community,” said Shahzada Massoud, a political expert.
Latest News
AWCC expands 3G service to remote areas in Afghanistan
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has expanded 3G network to remote areas in eastern and southern provinces, connecting additional customers to a faster mobile internet service.
Aliullah Sarwari, head of AWCC, said that with the improved security situation in Afghanistan, the company expanded its 3G service to remote areas in Uruzgan, Laghman, Logar, Helmand and Paktia provinces.
He said that efforts were ongoing to provide 3G services in Kajaki and Sangin districts of Helmand province as well.
Kunar and Nuristan would also soon be connected to the 3G network, Sarwari said.
Residents meanwhile welcomed AWCC’s expansion of its services to remote areas.
“Thanks to AWCC for launching 3G service for us. Previously, I used to pay 250 afghanis for 1GB using satellite internet,” said a resident of Chora district in Uruzgan.
“Thanks God our problems have been resolved. Ninety percent of our communication is now through internet,” said a resident of Dawlat Shah district in Laghman.
AWCC started operations in Afghanistan in 2002. It has quickly expanded communication and internet services across the country.
Latest News
MoI responds to Iran’s concerns; says Daesh eliminated by 98%
Afghanistan’s ministry of interior said Tuesday night that it has largely suppressed Daesh (ISIS-K) in the country and “eliminated the terrorist organization by 98 percent”.
The statement came on the heels of claims by Iran that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was not safeguarding Afghans, especially the Shiite community, from attacks by the group.
In response, the IEA said Daesh is no longer considered a serious threat in Afghanistan.
“The forces of the Islamic Emirate are trying to thwart the group’s sinister efforts and destroy their last hideouts, and yet the concerns of neighboring countries are not serious,” the statement said.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said this week that the Islamic Emirate is unable to provide security to Afghanistan’s citizens, specifically to the Shiite minority, and said Iran will step forward in fighting Daesh.
“This governing body is unable to provide security. We will be pioneers in the fight against terrorist groups and Daesh. We have no minority in Afghanistan, we have tribes who share in the future of Afghanistan, so let me remind you of the definite responsibility of the Afghan governing body, and I regret that that governing body failed to provide security in some areas,” Khatibzadeh said .
Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Khatibzadeh stated that the situation in Afghanistan, and the safety of all ethnic and religious groups, is important to Iran.
Khatibzadeh also stated that Iran is ready to share its experience in the fight against Daesh with the IEA.
This comes after a spate of recent bombings in a number of provinces, including Kabul, that have mostly targeted the Shiite community. Dozens have been killed in these explosions.
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said that Daesh has no military presence in Afghanistan and that the group, which intended to fight in Afghanistan, has been severely repressed.
Latest News
Afghanistan airline launches Kabul to Moscow route
Afghanistan’s state owned airline Ariana Afghan Airline on Monday launched its new Kabul to Moscow flight route.
The Russian Embassy in Kabul tweeted Tuesday that flights are scheduled to run weekly from Kabul to Moscow on Mondays and from Moscow to Kabul on Tuesdays.
Following the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in mid-August last year and the chaos at Kabul Airport during the evacuation operation, Kabul Airport ceased operations and most foreign flights were suspended or canceled.
The embassies of China, Iran, Russia, and Pakistan were among the few political representations of countries in Afghanistan that continued to operate after the Islamic Emirate (IE) came to power.
In the past few months, the Islamic Emirate has been trying to reactivate Kabul Airport and has had many discussions with Qatar and Turkey.
Iran says IEA considering holding Loya Jirga
AWCC expands 3G service to remote areas in Afghanistan
UN chief expresses concern over absence of cash in Afghanistan
Female student behind suicide attack at university in Pakistan
Trump’s $10,000-a-day fine for ignoring subpoena kicks in -NY judge
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
Graham Thorpe named as new head coach of Afghanistan’s cricket team
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
Younis Khan, Umar Gul named as consultants of Afghan cricket team
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: Afghan acting defense minister’s remarks over Pakistani airstrikes discussed
Zerbena: National budget delay discussed
Exclusive interview with Sayed Hussain Alami Balkhi, former minister of refugees and repatriation
Saar: Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
UK in meeting with Muttaqi: ‘We don’t support armed groups against IEA’
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA unveils segregation plan for male and female university students
-
Latest News5 days ago
Abdulrauf reunited with family after being held hostage for two years
-
Business5 days ago
IEA stamps out illegal mining, rakes in 9 billion AFN in past 8 months
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan becomes joint-fastest spinner to reach 100 wickets in IPL
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA delegation in Qatar to discuss airport management contracts
-
World4 days ago
Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin to visit to Kyiv on Sunday, Zelenskiy says
-
World5 days ago
U.N. chief to meet Putin and Zelenskiy next week