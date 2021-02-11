World
Iran produces uranium metal, UN watchdog says
Iran has carried out its plan to produce uranium metal, a UN atomic watchdog confirmed on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
This comes despite Western powers having warned Iran that production of the metal would breach their 2015 nuclear deal as uranium metal can be used to make the core of an atom bomb.
Iran began breaching its nuclear deal with major powers step by step in 2019 in response to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the deal the previous year and Washington’s reimposition of sanctions on Tehran.
According to Reuters, Iran has in recent months accelerated those breaches of the deal’s restrictions on its atomic activities, potentially complicating efforts to bring the United States back into the deal under President Joe Biden.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in December that Iran planned to produce uranium metal fuel for a research reactor.
“Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi today informed IAEA Member States about recent developments regarding Iran’s R&D activities on uranium metal production as part of its stated aim to produce fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor,” the IAEA said in a statement.
Wednesday’s report, seen by Reuters, and a previous one said that Iran planned to carry out research on uranium metal using natural uranium before moving on to uranium metal enriched to 20 percent the level it is enriching uranium to now, short of the 90 percent that is weapons grade.
“The Agency on 8 February verified 3.6 gram of uranium metal at Iran’s Fuel Plate Fabrication Plant (FPFP) in Esfahan,” the IAEA statement added.
France, Britain and Germany, all parties to the deal, last month said they were “deeply concerned” and that Iran’s uranium metal production had no civilian credibility but potentially serious military implications.
Featured
Biden says he will never hesitate to use force to protect America
In a visit to the Pentagon on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said he would never hesitate to use force to defend America but also promised to work with leaders around the world to bring an end to wars that have dragged on “for far too long”.
“As your commander in chief, I will never hesitate to use force to defend the vital interest of America, the American people and our allies around the world when necessary,” Biden said adding that the “central indispensable mission of the Department of Defense is to deter aggression from our enemies, and if required to, fight and win wars to keep America safe.”
He told DoD staff present at the event that the US Defense Department is essential for the work State Department diplomats do around the world.
Biden promised to work with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and world leaders “to bring a responsible end to wars that have dragged on for far too long, while continuing to ensure that terrorist threats cannot endanger the security of the American people.”
Biden did not however give any indication as to what his decision is yet on the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline.
An agreement signed in February 2020 by the Trump Administration and the Taliban notes that all US troops are supposed to be gone by May this year.
So far, indications are that the withdrawal of troops will be based on conditions on the ground, opposed to a calendar date.
COVID-19
WHO expert says Wuhan lab leak ‘very unlikely’ as COVID source
The head of the World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19, Peter Ben Embarek, said on Tuesday that it was “very unlikely” that the source of the Coronavirus pandemic was due to a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
The team has in the past two weeks visited a number of locations in the central Chinese city where the virus first emerged.
One facility visited was the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been the subject of a number of conspiracy theories that claim a lab leak caused the city’s outbreak.
In a summary of their investigation, Embarek said the Coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab and most probably jumped to humans via an intermediary species.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology has collected extensive virus samples, leading to unproven allegations that it may have caused the original outbreak by leaking the virus into the surrounding community.
China has strongly denied that possibility and has promoted unproven theories that the virus may have originated elsewhere.
Along with the institute, the WHO team that includes experts from 10 nations has visited hospitals, research institutes, a traditional market tied to the outbreak and other sites.
According to ABC, the visit by the WHO team took months to negotiate after China only agreed to it amid massive international pressure at the World Health Assembly meeting last May, and Beijing has continued to deny calls for a strictly independent investigation.
Chinese authorities have kept a tight hold on information about the possible causes of the pandemic that has now sickened more than 105 million people and killed more than 2.2 million worldwide, ABC reported.
WATCH – After the unveiling of a plaque in Paris in honor of Ahmad Shah Massoud, Afghanistdan’s national hero, France has decided to name a square in his name. This comes on the 20th anniversary of Massoud’s assassination. Many French citizens say Massoud is a symbol of freedom.
World
18 dead, over 200 missing in India glacier avalanche
Rescuers are searching for more than 200 people missing in the Indian Himalayas on Monday, including some trapped in a tunnel, after part of a glacier broke away, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley, Reuters reported.
Sunday’s violent surge below Nanda Devi, India’s second-highest peak, swept away the small Rishiganga hydro electric project and damaged a bigger one further down the Dhauliganga river that is still being built.
So far, 18 bodies have been recovered from the mountainsides, officials told Reuters.
Most of the missing were people working on the two projects, part of the many the government has been building deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand state as part of a development push, Reuters reported.
“As of now, around 203 people are missing,” state chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, and the number was changing as more information about people caught up the deluge emerged from the remote area.
Videos on social media showed water surging through a small dam site, washing away construction equipment and bringing down small bridges.
“Everything was swept away, people, cattle and trees,” Sangram Singh Rawat, a former village council member of Raini, the site closest to the Rishiganga project, told local media.
It was not immediately clear what caused the glacier burst on a bright Sunday morning. Experts said it had snowed heavily last week in the Nanda Devi area and it was possible that some of the snow started melting and may have led to an avalanche.
But a team of scientists were flown over the site on Monday to find out what exactly happened.
“It’s a very rare incident for a glacial burst to happen. Satellite and Google Earth images do not show a glacial lake near the region, but there’s a possibility that there may be a water pocket in the region,” said Mohd Farooq Azam, assistant professor, glaciology & hydrology at the Indian Institute of Technology in Indore.
According to Reuters, water pockets are lakes inside the glaciers, which may have erupted leading to this event. Environmental groups have blamed construction activity in the mountains.
Iran produces uranium metal, UN watchdog says
OIC condemns recent attacks, urges peace efforts be pursued
Saleh calls on taxi drivers to check their vehicles for IEDs
Biden says he will never hesitate to use force to protect America
Sola: Stalled Afghan peace process discussed
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
Powerful earthquake in Indonesia kills at least 3, injures 24
US House impeaches Trump for a second time; 10 Republicans vote yes
Biden plans about a dozen Day One executive actions: aide
Top US military leaders condemn Capitol riot in rare joint message
Sola: Stalled Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol: Increase in targeted killings and explosions discussed
Tahawol: Interview with Ali Ahmad Jalali, Former Interior Minister
Sola: The stalled peace process discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan sends shipment to Canada via land for the first time
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bihsud probe team calls for Wardak police chief to be prosecuted
-
COVID-194 days ago
First batch of Coronavirus vaccines from India lands in Kabul
-
Featured5 days ago
US deal with Taliban nothing but a ‘withdrawal pact’, says ex-diplomat
-
Featured4 days ago
Miller visits NATO base in Herat
-
Latest News4 days ago
Saleh claims 85% of released prisoners have returned to frontline
-
Latest News4 days ago
One policeman killed, 11 others wounded in Nangarhar explosion
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban seek permanent instability in Afghanistan: NSA Mohib
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two early morning explosions rattle Kabul