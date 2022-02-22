Latest News
Iran President says insecurity will return to Afghanistan if inclusive govt not formed
During a meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that his neighbors should help form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, otherwise the country will become insecure.
Raisi who was on a visit to Qatar, said at a joint press conference with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that in the absence of such a government, unrest in Afghanistan would continue.
“Afghanistan’s neighbors and countries in the region must help the people and all ethnic and political groups of Afghanistan to establish an all-inclusive popular government in Afghanistan, otherwise insecurity will return to this oppressed country,” Raisi said.
The Iranian president also said he had talked with the Emir of Qatar about regional issues, the fight against terrorism, and narcotics.
“We also exchanged views on regional issues such as the fight against terrorism, the situation in Afghanistan, drug trafficking, and agreed that the fight against terrorism and its various forms is one of our priorities. Iran’s capabilities in the successful fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq are security-building not only for the region but also for the world,” Raisi said.
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said recently that a single-ethnic government would not solve the current problems of the Afghan people.
Meanwhile, Russia, a country heavily embroiled in tensions with the West over the Ukraine crisis, favors the formation of a participatory government in which all prominent Afghan political actors are involved.
“There is no talk of Russia recognizing the new government. Moscow is in favor of participatory leadership in Afghanistan with the participation of all major political groups, and it supports such a government,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.
The Islamic Emirate considers the caretaker government to be inclusive and has repeatedly emphasized that it has representatives of other ethnic groups and strata of Afghanistan and has also promised to reform the structure of the caretaker cabinet.
Latest News
Need for humanitarian aid has increased by 30% in Afghanistan: ICRC
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed concern that the Afghan people’s need for humanitarian assistance has increased by 30 percent.
The committee wrote on its Twitter page on Tuesday that currently 24.4 million people across Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance.
According to the United Nations, more than half of Afghanistan’s population is facing a severe crisis and food insecurity, and one million children are at risk of severe malnutrition.
Earlier, officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed concern about the escalation of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, saying that governments need to work with Afghanistan to improve the situation.
Latest News
Biden’s decision on Afghan assets unjust: Amnesty Int’l
Amnesty International said Tuesday the U.S. decision to divert half of Afghanistan’s money to victims of 9/11 attacks was “unjust” and a “mistake” and called on the U.S. administration to reverse their decision.
In a statement issued by the organization, Amnesty International said the money does not belong to the victims of the September 11 attacks on the United States.
“Amnesty International has long called for the compensation of the families of the victims and the survivors of the September 11th, 2001 attacks in the United States,” it said.
The 9/11 perpetrators must be held to account, but the money belongs to Afghans who are mostly suffering hunger, the organization stated.
U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order, dividing $7 billion in Afghanistan central bank’s reserves between aid and families of the victims of 9/11 last week.
The decision drew anger from Afghans, who called the move “theft” and “moral decay.”
Latest News
UN removes Ashraf Ghani’s name as head of Afghan government
The United Nations has removed former Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani from the list of heads of state.
The list, published on the official website of the United Nations, also removes the name of Ghani’s wife, Rula Ghani, as Afghanistan’s first lady.
However, the post of President of Afghanistan is listed as “President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan”.
Similarly, the name of Mohammad Hanif Atmar, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, has been removed from the list, although the name of Nasir Ahmad Fayek, the Chargé d’Affaires of Afghanistan’s Representation to the United Nations, is on the list of heads of diplomatic missions.
