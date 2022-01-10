Latest News
Iran offers to help India transport emergency aid to Afghanistan
Iran has offered to work with India to transport much-needed humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Afghanistan.
India’s media reported that this aid includes wheat, medicines, and the COVID vaccines.
According to India’s Republic World, the agreement was made on Saturday by Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian during a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.
With no direct flights from India to Afghanistan, Iran has said it will allow the aid to transit through Chabahar port to Afghanistan.
The Chabahar port, located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on Iran’s southern coast, is being built by India and Iran to strengthen commercial connections.
Already, the Indian government provided 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Afghanistan via Tehran on January 1.
India also delivered two tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan on January 7, the third shipment since last month. The medicines were transported via Dubai, while a charter flight ferried another shipment of medicine to Kabul last week.
All medicine and vaccines were handed over to the World Health Organization (WHO) and are expected to be used at the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.
Latest News
Iran FM slams the US for it’s ‘wrong policies’ on Afghanistan
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has condemned the United States and its allies for the “wrong policies” they adopted in Afghanistan and said their stance had been engineered to create rifts between Afghanistan and its neighbor.
The Iranian government said in a statement that Amir Abdollahian made the remarks during a meeting with Afghanistan’s visiting acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday.
Amir Abdollahian also said that the efforts of Afghans showed that no foreign power can occupy and rule Afghanistan and that history has proven that the bond between the people of the two countries is a type of “kinship”.
The Iranian government said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) had made “positive remarks” regarding the formation of an inclusive government. Amir Abdollahian “stressed the need to provide acceptable indicators in this regard”.
He also said Iran will use “regional capacities for further assistance to alleviate Afghans’ problems”.
Amir Abdollahian also stated that Afghanistan’s frozen assets by the United States should be released for humanitarian reasons and to help improve the economic situation.
Meanwhile, the Afghan delegation presented a report on the process of countering Daesh (ISIS) and other terrorist groups, as well as policies related to countering drug production and trafficking in Afghanistan.
Muttaqi stressed that Iran has always stood by Afghanistan and said the new government is not anti any of its neighboring countries.
Muttaqi also said: “Although the United States withdrew from Afghanistan with a disgraceful defeat, it still continues its policies against the Afghan people, and as a result of these policies, 80% of the Afghan people are below the poverty threshold”.
The two sides also discussed Iran’s water share agreement regarding the Helmand River. According to the statement, the Afghan delegation said a commission would meet with Iranian officials to resolve issues regarding water.
Meanwhile, the IEA’s deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi said that Muttaqi also met with Iran’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi.
He said that the discussions had been positive and constructive and had included bilateral economic-related political relations, trade, commerce, oil, transit and security issues.
Both sides agreed that Afghanistan’s geographical location acted as a link between Central and South Asia. They also noted that it was a route for Iran to transit its exports to other countries in the region, and for Afghanistan to be able to export goods through Iran.
Latest News
Baby lost in Kabul airlift reunited with family
Sohail Ahmadi was just two months old when he got separated from his parents during last August’s U.S.-led evacuation of Kabul airport.
At last he has been found and has been reunited with his Afghan family, which hopes he can be with his parents in the United States soon.
It’s a ‘historic day’, says Mohammad Qasem Razawi, his grandfather.
Sohail was just two months old when his parents handed him to a U.S. soldier across an airport wall on August 19. They feared for his safety in the crush. But instead, he went missing.
After a Reuters exclusive published in November led to online posts of information, he was traced to the Kabul home of taxi driver Hamid Safi, who had named him Mohammad Abed and was raising him as his own.
“I entered the airport and saw a baby lying on the ground in a very bad state. I looked around and showed the child to many people but I couldn’t find anyone related to him. I called my wife at home, and I refused to go to America, I brought the child home. I bought him milk, and we have been taking care of the child since that time.”
After more than seven weeks of negotiations and pleas, and a brief detention by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) police, Safi handed the child to a jubilant Razawi.
The boy’s grandfather had traveled two days and two nights from the northeast to the capital bearing gifts for Safi and his family – including a slaughtered sheep, pounds of walnuts and clothing, Reuters reported.
It’ll be hard to let him go. We love this child, Hamid’s wife Farima says – but he must live with his parents.
They’re in the United States. The boy’s father, Mirza Ali Ahmadi, is a former U.S. embassy security guard. He was nearly inside the airport when he passed the baby over.
But at that moment, the IEA pushed the crowd back.
Officials told the desperate family once they got in that Sohail had probably been evacuated. They could be reunited later.
They ended up at a military base in Texas, with – until the story went public – no idea where he was. The family hopes to be together again soon.
Latest News
Afghan foreign minister in Tehran for talks to boost ties and trade
Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has arrived in Tehran where he will meet Iranian officials to discuss ways to expand bilateral relations and trade ties.
The Afghan foreign ministry’s deputy spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad said that Muttaqi, who is leading a 26-member delegation, is visiting Iran at the invitation of Tehran.
“The visit will focus on political, economic, transit, and refugee issues between Afghanistan and Iran,” Ahmad tweeted.
Before he left Kabul on Sunday, Muttaqi told reporters at the Kabul airport that they would also discuss ways to boost bilateral trade.
The government of Iran meanwhile said in a tweet that the Afghan delegation is scheduled to discuss economic cooperation, namely in banking, border markets, mining, business, and sports.
Also accompanying Muttaqi is the Minister of Economy Din Mohammad Hanif, Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, and the deputy head of the Chamber of Industry and Mines, Sakhi Ahmad Paiman
Iran offers to help India transport emergency aid to Afghanistan
Nine children killed in mortar explosion
New York City apartment building fire kills 19, including 9 children
Iran FM slams the US for it’s ‘wrong policies’ on Afghanistan
Baby lost in Kabul airlift reunited with family
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
Saar: Current political situation of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: High-ranking IEA delegation in Tehran for talks to boost ties and trade
Tahawol: Concerns over rise of poverty rate in Afghanistan
Saar: Pakistan delegation led by Security Advisor to visit Kabul
Exclusive interview with Abdul Bari Omar Deputy Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN warns harsh winter is impacting Afghans around the country
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan completes 94% of border fence, despite ‘isolated’ incidents
-
Kandahar4 days ago
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN says last month 7 million people were helped in Afghanistan
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns over situation of human rights in Afghanistan discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
At least 11 dead in widespread rain and snowstorms across Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA orders forces to respect people’s privacy
-
Health3 days ago
India supplies third batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan