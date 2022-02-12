World
Iran marks 43rd anniversary of Islamic Revolution
Iranians gathered in the streets on Friday to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
In the capital Tehran, tens of thousands of motorists, adorned with banners supporting the establishment of the Islamic Republic, made their way through the streets to the Azadi (Liberty) Square, Reuters reported.
The participants condemned the West especially the USA for exerting pressure on the country’s defense program.
“The U.S. is following a wrong policy toward Iran and their attempt will not succeed. The Iranian people will always remain steadfast,” said Mehdi, a resident.
Speaking of the ongoing Iran nuclear deal talks, he said, “I would like to say it would be a good thing if the United States could lift sanctions on Iran, but if it wanted to add more preconditions with Iran, Iran would not accept them.”
Under the nuclear agreement reached in June 2015, Iran accepted some restrictions on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the Western sanctions. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the deal unilaterally in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Iran, which retaliated by dropping some of its commitments.
Since April 2021, several rounds of talks have been held in Austria’s capital Vienna between Iran and the other parties to the deal, with the United States indirectly involved, in a bid to restore the landmark nuclear deal.
In a televised speech at the anniversary celebration on that day, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the country seeks freedom, fairness, independence and national dignity while opposing hegemony and oppression. He stressed that Iran would not oppress others, but would resolutely defend its interests.
The 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran toppled the U.S.-backed Shah regime, and brought the country under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
World
Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough
Russia and Ukraine said they had failed to reach any breakthrough in a day of talks with French and German officials aimed at ending an eight-year separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The lack of progress marked a setback for efforts to defuse the wider Ukraine crisis in which Russia has massed more than 100,000 soldiers near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears of a war.
Russian envoy Dmitry Kozak told a late-night briefing after Thursday’s talks in Berlin that it had not been possible to reconcile Russia and Ukraine’s different interpretations of a 2015 agreement aimed at ending fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces.
“We did not manage to overcome this,” he said.
Ukraine’s envoy Andriy Yermak said there had been no breakthrough but both sides agreed to keep talking.
“I hope that we will meet again very soon and continue these negotiations. Everyone is determined to achieve a result,” he said.
The conflict in the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions, known together as the Donbass, simmers on despite a notional ceasefire. Observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) record frequent violations, sometimes running into hundreds of incidents daily.
Ukraine says some 15,000 people have been killed since 2014.
Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, the OSCE and the two separatist regions signed a 13-point agreement in February 2015 in Minsk, that was also backed by the leaders of France and Germany.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine on Thursday of trying to rewrite the agreement and cherry-pick only the elements most advantageous to it.
Ukraine says it is committed to the accord.
“The Ukrainian side is set on constructive dialogue. Everyone confirmed today that we have the Minsk agreements and they need to be fulfilled,” Yermak said.
Ukraine rejects Moscow’s assertion that it has nothing to do with the conflict, saying Russia has forces inside Ukraine fighting alongside the separatists.
Kyiv refuses to negotiate with the heads of the breakaway regions but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the Kremlin has so far rejected.
Russia denies planning to invade Ukraine but says it wants to enforce “red lines” to make sure that its former Soviet neighbour does not join NATO and that the alliance does not set up bases and missiles there.
World
Russia accuses West of ramping up pressure with Ukraine arms supplies
A senior Russian official accused the West on Wednesday of ramping up political pressure on Moscow by supplying weapons and ammunition to support Ukraine during a standoff over a Russian military buildup.
Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine, and is set to stage military drills in close ally Belarus to Ukraine’s north, stirring fears that it could invade. Russia denies any plan to attack Ukraine.
Countries such as the United States and Britain have supplied military aid to Ukraine that has included anti-tank missiles and launchers to help it defend itself. Others, such as Germany, have sent helmets, shunning lethal aid, Reuters reported.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the military supplies to Ukraine amounted to Western “blackmail and pressure”.
“Everything happening in terms of pumping Ukraine with equipment, ammunition, military hardware including lethal weapons is an attempt to put additional political pressure on us, as well as probably military technical pressure,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.
Meanwhile, NATO’s military build-up on the territory of neighboring countries is creating a threat to Belarus and Russia and impacts security of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said at the Valdai International Discussion Club on Wednesday, TASS reported.
“NATO is substantially building up its forces on the western borders of the zone of the CSTO’s responsibility and developing military infrastructure on adjacent territories,” the CSTO chief said.
“Military activity is increasing and militarization of the whole region is actually underway. This creates threats not only to Belarus and Russia but adversely affects the provision of security of our entire organization, the CSTO,” Zas said.
World
Abu Dhabi says building fire caused by gas cylinder blast
Civil defence teams in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi said they put out a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion early on Wednesday, while the U.S. embassy issued a warning of “reports of a possible missile or drone strike”, Reuters reported.
The United Arab Emirates has in recent weeks faced mostly foiled attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement. It was not clear if the reports cited by the embassy were linked to the fire.
According to Reuters the recent attacks on the regional hub, which prizes its reputation as a safe business and tourism destination, have caused some anxiety among residents. The civil defence authority on Wednesday asked the public to follow only official news sources and to avoid spreading rumours.
UAE authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the U.S. embassy could not immediately be reached. Houthi-run media have not claimed any new attack, Reuters reported.
Abu Dhabi civil defence said it received a report of a fire at 12:09 a.m. (2009 GMT) caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building in a central residential area. It said there were no casualties.
“Specialized teams extinguished the fire, evacuated the building as a precaution and controlled the situation,” the civil defence authority said in a statement on state media.
The Houthi movement, which is battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE, has claimed three attacks on the UAE, one on a fuel depot in Abu Dhabi that killed three people on Jan. 17 and two that Emirati authorities said had been intercepted, Reuters reported.
A fourth attack involving drones that the UAE said were intercepted was claimed by a little-known group.
The United States and France have said they would help boost the defence capabilities of the Western ally, read the report.
